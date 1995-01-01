Latest

Musk Announces USAID Shutdown, Says It’s ‘A Bowl of Worms’
War in Ukraine
Musk Announces USAID Shutdown, Says It’s ‘A Bowl of Worms’
Musk said he wanted to shut down USAID, describing it as “a bowl of worms” with “no apple,” arguing that the agency is “beyond repair” and that “you’ve got to get rid of the whole thing.”
By Julia Struck
Feb. 3