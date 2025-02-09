Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down a Russian Su-25 (NATO: “Frogfoot”) close air support (CAS) attack aircraft in the Toretsk sector, Donetsk region, according to reports from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign. The brigade released video footage of the incident on Facebook on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The aircraft was brought down near the settlement of Troitsk by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Infantry Brigade in coordination with the 57th Territorial Defense Battalion. An Igla man-portable air defense (MANPAD) system reportedly destroyed the Russian attack plane.

Alongside the downing of the Su-25, Ukrainian forces report that they also hit a Russian Mi-8 (NATO: “Hip”) helicopter attempting to evacuate the pilot.

Russian military sources confirmed the loss of the Su-25 and stated that a rescue team was sent to recover the pilot. However, as the Mi-8 reached the site, it came under attack from three Ukrainian FPV drones.

“The helicopter returned in poor condition and requires significant repairs. The pilot of the Su-25 was left behind,” the 28th Brigade commented.

“It is well known that ‘Russians don’t leave their own behind’ – yet those who are abandoned may not truly be considered their own, probably.”

Conflicting Reports on Toretsk

Meanwhile, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the control of Toretsk, where the Russian aircraft have been targeted.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Friday, Feb. 7, that its forces had captured the Ukrainian city after a five-month-long offensive in the Donetsk region. According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces suffered over 26,000 casualties and lost approximately 600 units of military equipment during the battle.

However, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has refuted these claims. Nazar Voloshin, a Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces representative, told RBC-Ukraine that combat in Toretsk remains ongoing, particularly in urban areas.

“The enemy is deploying all available forces to break our defenses, relying on superior numbers and relentless assaults,” Voloshin said.

Independent monitoring from the Ukrainian military analysis project DeepState indicates that fighting continues in several parts of Toretsk, including the Zabalka neighborhood and areas in the north and west.

While much of the city center is under Russian control, the project reported that battles are ongoing in the surrounding districts.