US President Donald Trump said in an interview with The New York Post aboard Air Force One that he had recently spoken by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

When asked how many times they had spoken, Trump declined to answer, saying, “I’d better not say.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Trump claimed Putin, who launched a full-scale war against Ukraine three years agobthis month, “does care” about the scale of the deaths and injuries on the battlefield.

“He wants to see people stop dying,” Trump said, without providing further details.

He also stated that he had a “concrete plan” to end the war. “I hope it’s fast. Every day, people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing,” Trump said.

Advertisement

As part of his efforts, Trump has instructed National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to arrange meetings to end the war. “Let’s get these meetings going. They want to meet. Every day people are dying. Young, handsome soldiers are being killed. Young men, like my sons. On both sides. All over the battlefield,” he told Waltz while aboard Air Force One, where the interview took place.

Trump also mentioned a proposed $500 million agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The deal would grant the US access to rare earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in a potential peace settlement.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Claims Solution for Downing Russian KABs – NATO Should Take Note As NATO’s military command calls for solutions to counter Russian glide bombs, a Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson says they have already used an “experimental weapon” to do just that.

Moscow has neither confirmed nor denied Trump’s claims. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Interfax on Sunday, Feb. 9, that he was unaware of any such phone call but acknowledged that multiple diplomatic discussions on various levels are taking place.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Peskov told Russian state-run news agency Ria Novosti that contacts between Russia and the United States have picked up in recent weeks.

Speaking to journalists, Peskov confirmed that discussions were taking place “along the lines of individual departments,” but provided no further details.

Advertisement

“I can’t tell you any other details, there’s nothing else to say,” he said.

His comments came in response to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about ongoing negotiations with both Russia and Ukraine. On Feb. 4, Trump described the talks as “very good, very constructive” and hinted at “progress” on the Russia-Ukraine issue—though he, too, did not offer specifics.

With Donald Trump back in the White House and the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaching on Feb. 24, there is growing speculation about what peace negotiations might entail. There are concerns in both Kyiv and the EU that Trump could pressure Ukraine into making unfair compromises with Russia or be sidelinesd.