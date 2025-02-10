Ukrainian drones struck Krasnodar Krai early in the morning on Monday, Feb. 10, targeting the Afipsky oil refinery - the key oil hub in southwestern Russia. Andriy Kovalenko, the Head of the Center of Countering Disinformation, reported on his Telegram channel.

According to Kovalenko, the Afipsky refinery is one of the key refineries in Russia, with a capacity of 6.25 million tons of oil per year. The refinery plays a strategic role for Russian troops in providing fuel for military equipment, especially in the southern direction.

“Its location in the Krasnodar Krai makes it an important logistics center for the supply of diesel fuel and aviation kerosene used by the army. That is why the Afipsky oil refinery is not only an industrial facility but also an important element of Russia’s military infrastructure,” Kovalenko wrote.

Ukraine and Russia have targeted each other’s energy facilities and military infrastructure in almost nightly drone or missile attacks.

As a result of the aerial assault, a residential building in the city of Krasnodar was damaged - the debris from the downed UAV landed on the roof of a high-rise. Governor Veniamin Kondratiev confirmed that wreckage struck the 19th floor of the “Tsentralny” complex.