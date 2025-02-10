With no shortage of controversy in the first few weeks of his presidency, US President Donald Trump’s recently threatened 25% tariff on Canadian imports (including 10% on oil) – has sparked outrage across Canada, with economists warning it could push the country into recession.

The move also caused confusion as Canada was considered one of America’s closest allies. Canada and the US are also home to some of the largest Ukrainian diasporas in the world.

A woman wearing a wolf hat waves a Ukrainian flag during the anti-Russia protest against the destruction of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic on June 10, 2023. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv on June 10, 2023 and denounced Russia's role in the destruction of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)

PBS News wrote: “One of the world’s most durable and amicable alliances – born of geography, heritage and centuries of common interests – is broken.”

Trump’s justification – citing concerns over migrant crossings and fentanyl trafficking from Canada – has been met with skepticism, as data shows less than 1% of fentanyl seized in the US last year entered through the northern border, according to Axios.

The move is particularly infuriating to Canadians, as Trump imposed just a 10% tariff on China, a geopolitical rival, while hitting arguably America’s closest ally much harder. In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced retaliatory tariffs, further escalating tensions between the two nations.

Trump doubled down on his stance, stating, “What I’d like to see – Canada become our 51st state.”

Then, on Feb. 3, President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to a 30-day pause on implementing tariffs. As part of the agreement, Canada committed to strengthening border security, tackling fentanyl trafficking, and rolling out a $1.3 billion border plan. The plan includes appointing a “Fentanyl Czar” and establishing a joint strike force with the US to combat organized crime.

Trump and Trudeau also signed a new intelligence directive on fentanyl and organized crime, allocating $200 million in funding to enhance border security efforts.

“There are pluses for Russia from Trump’s actions… this will become an additional window of opportunity to expand our export market,” a Russian publication noted, showing that Russia believes that Trump’s tariffs and trade wars could bring benefits to Russia.

Given the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv Post sought to gather the reaction of the Ukrainian diaspora across North America to Trump’s recent actions and rhetoric.

Ukrainian Americans react to Trump’s actions

Daria Chylak, a Ukrainian American based in Washington, DC, voiced her concerns over Trump’s trade war with Canada, warning that it could undermine US alliances and ultimately benefit Russia.

“We should consider what Donald Trump’s political endgame is with his trade war with Canada. Trump has publicly stated that this will cause American consumers ‘some pain’ in terms of rising costs at the grocery store and at the gas pump – he has essentially admitted this is not good for the American people and our pocketbooks.”

“Being isolationist and picking fights with our allies does not serve US interests, economically or strategically. Canada and other countries can seek alternative trade partners,” said Chylak.

Beyond trade, Chylak sees Trump’s actions as part of a broader pattern of weakening Western alliances, comparing them to tactics used by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In my view, this is a move out of Putin’s playbook – undermining Western alliances, potentially destabilizing the US economy, and making it more difficult to unite global democracies against threats like Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

A local Ukrainian man, Mykola speaks to Ukrainian American journalist David Kirichenko about the destruction of his home, which was bombed by the Russian military in the Kharkiv Oblast region of Ukraine. The home, which he built with his father, has been uninhabitable since the bombing and as a result, he sleeps in a shed formerly reserved for his animals. Photo: David Kirichenko

“As the United States and its Western allies, like Canada, begin to break ties and grow more divided, Russia gains the leverage and strategic advantage it wants, ultimately at the expense of the American people,” said Chylak.

Peter Manuelyuk from Vancouver, Washington, criticized Trump’s tariffs on US allies, arguing that they harm both America and its closest partners while shifting attention away from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Trump’s tariffs against our closest allies hurt both them and America. It seems like he is deliberately ruining relationships with key partners to distract from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

“It almost feels like Trump owes China and Russia for his win, and he’s literally giving them everything they want – 10% on China but 25% on Canada. To me, that sounds like a win for China,” said Manuelyuk.

Maksym Pazyuk, a Ukrainian American from Sacramento, California, sees Trump’s immigration policies and tariffs as a necessary step toward restoring order in the US. He believes that drug trafficking and government corruption have crippled the country, and that Democratic policies have only made things worse.

“What many don’t realize is that America has been flooded with drugs, and much of the Democratic Party’s agenda enables this because it fosters poverty – making it easier to justify federal spending on ineffective programs while benefiting corrupt officials at the expense of hardworking taxpayers,” said Pazyuk.

“I fully support Trump’s immigration reforms and tariffs because, for far too long, cartels have been exploiting opportunities created by corrupt officials. Now, it’s time to hold them accountable.”

For Pazyuk, this isn’t just about politics – he believes it’s about saving the country from criminal networks and the politicians who enable them. “God willing, these measures will help save this country, dismantle the cartels, and expose the corrupt officials responsible for enabling this crisis,” he added.

Given that much global unrest can be traced back to Putin’s influence, one wonders if we’re witnessing the culmination of long-laid plans.

Ukrainian Canadians express frustration

Tamara Nowakowsky from Vancouver, BC, expressed shock and frustration, dismissing the justification as misguided and baseless.

“I’m frankly gobsmacked. The justification – claiming these tariffs will address fentanyl flows into the US – is nonsensical, given that China and Mexico are the primary sources of illicit fentanyl, not Canada. These measures will only harm citizens on both sides of the border.”

Reflecting on the broader implications, Nowakowsky raised concerns about Putin’s influence and long-term strategies. “Looking at the broader picture, I can’t help but question the underlying strategy here. Given that much global unrest can be traced back to Putin’s influence, one wonders if we’re witnessing the culmination of long-laid plans.”

Refugees from Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Dnipro, unloading their bags after being evacuated. Photo: David Kirichenko

Eduard Akselrud from Montreal also expressed deep concern over Trump’s rhetoric, drawing parallels to past events in Ukraine.

“This is reckless and dangerous, and as a Ukrainian, I feel like I’ve seen this movie before. He’s openly talking about wanting to annex Canada, at least through economic means.”

“I’m obviously anxious and unnerved, but Canada is not without cards to play either, it seems,” said Akselrud.

Andriy Tymkiv, a Ukrainian Canadian from Toronto, shared his concerns over Donald Trump’s recent rhetoric and policies toward Canada, expressing both disappointment and unease.

“I believe I share the views of the majority of the country here when I say that I did not welcome Trump’s rhetoric towards Canada in his first few weeks of his second term,” Tymkiv said. “Canada and the USA have been strong allies for my entire life, and it comes as a shock that even Donald Trump would want to stain this relationship.”

Regarding the newly enacted tariffs, Tymkiv voiced skepticism about their economic impact. “Canada and the USA have been a prime example of free trade working well and benefiting both countries. I really believe these tariffs will only harm the average Canadian and American through inflation as a byproduct.”

On whether Trump’s moves serve as a distraction from Ukraine, Tymkiv acknowledged the potential consequences. “I can’t say for certain if these are Trump’s intentions, but I can say that any distraction away from Ukraine is a win for Putin. Trump’s rhetoric regarding ending Russia’s war in Ukraine has seemed all over the place, but he has yet to take any action. I can only imagine that the Kremlin is rejoicing and possibly even encouraging all this chaos and turmoil within North America.”