US President Donald Trump stated in an interview that he has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. The time of the phone call between the two leaders remained unclear. The Kremlin would neither confirm nor deny that it took place. Commentators examine the situation and express both scepticism and cautious hope.

A victory for the Kremlin, but for others too

Eleftheros Typos writes:

“The conditions will not be pleasant for Kyiv. But Zelensky will go along with them in order to stay in power. They include freezing the current line of confrontation and the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Russian region of Kursk. The territories already occupied by Russia are to be ceded to Russia and Ukraine should forget about Nato membership. This is undoubtedly a victory for Putin, but the other side will also benefit. EU peacekeepers, perhaps even British ones, would be stationed along the neutral zone, guaranteeing the protection of the rest of Ukraine from Russian encroachment. The Russians will have to forget Kharkiv and Odessa.”

Time for big decisions

Tygodnik Powszechny sees the situation coming to a head:

“Will things get rolling? What role will Europe and Poland play in the deal? What will Trump do if the Kremlin insists on maximum goals? Will he opt for a second Yalta? ... Will he ultimately deserve the Nobel Peace Prize? Anything is possible.”

Don’t bypass Kyiv

La Stampa is appalled at the prospect of direct talks between Trump and Putin:

“It would be a step in the direction of the ‘new Yalta’ scenario so often put forward by Putin, in which the presidents of the US and Russia divvy up the world ‘among equals’. ... Above all this would mean ‘talking about Ukraine without Ukraine’ and violating a condition set by Kyiv at the very beginning of the invasion three years ago and so far respected by all Western partners. The idea that Putin and Trump could strike a ‘deal’ without consulting the parties directly involved would render it null and void. It is not possible to force the Ukrainians to surrender their sovereignty to Moscow, just as one cannot force the Europeans to participate militarily in a solution they have not negotiated.”

Collective security instead of Nato dominance

US historian Vladimir Brovkin writes in the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia that warring Russia demands strong concessions for a new peaceful world order:

“What Russia needs is not a frozen conflict, not simply a cessation of hostilities, but a genuine peace concluded at an international conference that could be called Yalta-2. ... To achieve a lasting peace, this conference must recognise the new realities in Europe and the world. ... Above all, the system of international security should not be based on Nato enlargement, but rather on a system of collective security. If these tasks are realised, they will become truly historic achievements that will guarantee peace and prosperity for the entire 21st century.”

Putin playing for time

Political scientist Maksym Nesvitaylov analyses in Espreso:

“There is no question that Putin is just playing for time. He is playing his typical game: he intends to delay every decision, feign ‘peace initiatives’, bribe whoever he needs to, and preferably wait for a new balance of power to emerge. But he has a problem - namely Trump. This guy simply has no patience for long games. He needs a quick and grandiose result. And he also seems firmly convinced of his own negotiating skills. He sees that Ukraine is showing a willingness to negotiate and sooner or later he will conclude that the problem lies with the Russians. The crucial question is how long it will take him.”

Moscow doesn’t want to negotiate

Putin is relying on disinformation, stresses news.bg:

“Trump has put Putin in an awkward position, because Putin doesn’t want to negotiate at all, but only to enforce recognition of the territories he has already conquered militarily. The talk of negotiations is merely part of the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign. Now that Trump is actively talking about negotiations, Putin is just as actively looking for ways to avoid them and using the issue as fake news to blame Ukraine for negotiations not being possible.”