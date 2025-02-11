In a video now on the company’s website, titled “Wir liefern (We deliver),” it shows the refurbishment and movement of Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) by train which could be destined for Ukraine

During the “ Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 ” in Berlin in June, Germany’s Rheinmetall and Kyiv’s Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, signed a memorandum of understanding building on an October 2023 joint venture with Ukrainian state-owned company Rheinmetall Ukrainian Defence Industry LLC.

In an online press statement on Monday, Rheinmetall provided an update on the equipment and services it has delivered to Ukraine’s armed forces since Russia’s full-scale invasion, in which it says has established the company as “a guarantor of freedom and democracy.”

As well as direct deliveries to Ukraine, Rheinmetall has been assisting Kyiv to improve its defense manufacturing capability. It’s trained Ukrainian specialists in Germany in the maintenance and repair of combat vehicles before returning to western Ukraine, where a combat vehicle maintenance hub had been set up.

The Rheinmetall press release lists seven main areas of support it is providing Ukraine.

Ammunition

Rheinmetall prides itself on being the main supplier of medium and large caliber ammunition to the Ukraine armed forces that includes: 20mm ammunition for the Marder IFV, 35mm “advanced hit efficiency and destruction (AHEAD)” ammunition for the Gepard and the Skynex air defence systems, 105mm and 120mm tank ammunition, along with significant quantities of mortar and 155mm artillery ammunition both directly to Ukraine and through the German government.

In February last year, Rheinmetall and Ukraine started work on a “Ukrainian Centre of Excellence for Ammunition” facility to produce large quantities of 155mm rounds every year, along with a large-volume framework agreement with the German government.

Combat vehicles

Marder and Lynx IFV

Rheinmetall is providing substantial combat vehicle support through direct deliveries and Ringtausch (ring exchange) with partner nations such as Greece, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

Ukraine received more than 100 Marder 1A3 IFV direct from Rheinmetall and an undeclared number from third countries using ring exchange programs. The joint venture is setting up the production of Lynx IFVs in Ukraine and Rheinmetall has transferred an undeclared number of the vehicles to cover the gap until they come on line.

Leopard main battle tanks

Rheinmetall has delivered a double-digit number of Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks (MBT) to Ukraine, along with five recovery tanks and two Leopard 1driver training tanks, along with 14 Leopard 2A4 MBT on behalf of the Netherlands and Denmark. As part of ring exchange with Slovakia and the Czech Republic they are providing MBT maintenance support.

Air defense

The success of the 35mm Gepard and Skynex air defense systems are proving effective against Russian cruise missiles and drones, particularly when they use Rheinmetall’s programmable AHEAD air burst munitions, which are considerably cheaper than guided missile-based systems.

Rheinemtall is also providing new 8x8 swap-body lorries to serve as carrier vehicles for the Skynex systems of which one was handed over to Ukraine in 2023 and another in 2024.

Military wheeled vehicles

The company has delivered large quantities of military wheeled vehicles including HX utility vehicles and Caracal 4x4 all-terrain air assault vehicles.

Service and logistical support

The Rheinmetall Ukrainian Defense Industry LLC joint venture has set up a base to repair Marder IFVs and Leopard 1 MBTs in the west of Ukraine and other facilities capable of maintaining Leopard 2s other German-made systems are being set up in other locations in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall provides the tools, spare parts and other equipment to maintain the vehicles it has provided using existing sites and also operates a joint maintenance and repair center with the Franco-German company KNDS in Lithuania.

Field hospital and rescue stations

RMS GmbH, a subsidiary of Rheinmetall, provided a German government funded, NATO Role 2 combined tent and container-based, 32-bed field hospital to Ukraine in August 2023 and a Role 1 rescue station in December 2023 with a second in early 2024. Along with supply of the infrastructure, included training Ukrainian personnel in the setting up, dismantling, and operating of the facilities.

They returned to their area of deployment immediately afterwards.

In addition, Rheinmetall handed over a rescue station (NATO Role 1 standard) to Ukraine in December 2023. A second rescue station followed in the first quarter of 2024. Further deliveries are being worked on in close cooperation between industry and the German and Ukrainian governments.

Counter-drone reconnaissance systems

Rheinmetall has provided an undeclared number of German government funded SurveilSPIRE mobile reconnaissance systems, used to identify enemy combat drones in cooperation with an Estonian entity. The systems include mobile surveillance towers with day and night vision camera equipment, autopiloted mini drones, and a command-and-control system.

Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall stated that the range and quantity of military equipment and services it has a supplied to Ukraine, and that it will continue to provide for the foreseeable future, underlines its view that the defense of Ukraine from Russian aggression is essential in ensuring the whole of Europe’s security and freedom.