The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have launched counterattacks and recaptured lost positions in eastern Ukraine and inside Russia, according to news and combat reports on Wednesday.

The tactical successes of Kyiv’s forces were a setback for a Kremlin strategy that has deployed relentless firepower and accepted often massive losses in men and equipment, as the price of its attempts to permanently gain ground from the AFU.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

This photograph shows the entrance sign to the town of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, on November 19, 2024. (Photo by Florent VERGNES / AFP)

Advertisement

Russian milbloggers on Tuesday confirmed Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector, the epicenter of a grinding Kremlin offensive since early 2024, advanced more than a kilometer (1,100 yards) on an 8-kilometer (5-mile) wide front to break into the Russian-held village of Pishachane in the Donetsk region.

Video published by the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala deployed to the Pokrovsk sector, showed its infantry supported by bomber drones pushing through the village of Pishachane and winkling out Russian defenders in a professional-looking night attack. The geo-located images showed careful tactics and liberal use of grenades by Ukrainian assault troops.

No US Boots on the Ground in Ukraine, Hegseth Says
Other Topics of Interest

No US Boots on the Ground in Ukraine, Hegseth Says

The US defense chief rejected calls to place US boots on the ground in Ukraine as part of future security guarantees.

A Skala statement claimed two Russian soldiers were taken prisoner, with pro-Moscow milbloggers confirming the loss of the village. Unconfirmed reports said AFU units had also taken two villages adjacent to Pishachane – Dachenske, Vodyany Druhy - where Ukrainian infantry was reported to be digging-in.

The AFU lost control of Pishachane, a tactically important settlement controlling supply routes to the city of Pokrovsk on Jan. 7-9 following waves of Russian attacks, the geo-location tracking group DeepState reported on Wednesday. The AFU’s Army General Staff (AGS) made no direct comment on control of Pishachne in its daily situation update.

Advertisement

In Russia’s western Kursk region, where a surprise Ukrainian offensive launched in August initially carved out a sizeable chunk of Russian Federation territory centered around the town of Sudzha, combat reports said that Ukrainian units had recaptured lost defensive positions west of the Russian village of Malaya Loknya.

Drone video published by Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces on Tuesday showed dozens of infantrymen and up to five armored personnel carriers attacking positions under Russian artillery and mortar fire. Tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and combat engineer carriers were also visible. An official statement said the images showed elements of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade - a formation independently geo-located to the eastern flank of the Kursk salient – carrying out the assault.

This photograph shows a destroyed bridge and damaged buildings as a result of shelling, in Pokrovsk, the eastern Donetsk region, on October 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)

Advertisement

The Ukrainian advance on the south-eastern flank of the Kyiv-held salient inside Russia pushed a wedge some five kilometers (3.5 miles) and three kilometers (2 miles) wide into Russian positions. Previous action reports had identified the backbone of Russian defenses in the area as being the 177th Marine Infantry Brigade, a coastal defense unit originally based in the Caspian region. Unconfirmed reports said the 177th also lost control of the nearby village of Fanaseyevka.

Unconfirmed reports on Ukrainian military social media claimed elements of Ukraine’s 21st and 22nd Mechanized Infantry Brigades carried out supporting attacks and had advanced around 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles). The 21st Mechanized Infantry Brigade is considered a high-quality formation thanks to its unique Swedish training and equipment which includes Sweden-modified Leopard 2 tanks and CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles. The unit has been fighting in the Kursk region since late November.

Notwithstanding the Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kursk and Pokrovsk sectors, Russian assaults in those areas continue. On the west side of the Kursk salient assaults by Moscow’s troops on Monday and Tuesday liberated some 12-15 square kilometers (4.5-5/8 square miles) of territory around the town of Sverdlikovo. Those attacks were continuing on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military news platform Militarniy reported.

Advertisement

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on Wednesday that “The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to demolish AFU formations in the Kursk region” and said hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers had been killed or wounded and nearly 40 Ukrainian combat vehicles destroyed over the past 24 hours. However, battle reports from both sides contradict the claims, and Kyiv Post researchers found no reliable evidence to support a massive Ukrainian defeat. Most accounts said active combat had dropped off dramatically on Wednesday and the front line was generally quiet.

Baku-based military analyst Agil Rustamzade in an interview with the Ukrainina UkrLife news channel on Wednesday said of developments in the Pokrovsk sector: “In the past two or three days I am seeing that in the Pokrovsk sector the pace of (Russian) attacks is falling off. You can’t say for sure it will be for the long term. But the tendency is clear… for the past three to five days we are clearly seeing that the quantity of Russian assaults is shrinking.”

A Ukrainian army statement on Wednesday said that 30 out of 95 engagements recorded by Kyiv forces over the past 24 hours had taken place in the Pokrovsk sector. During periods of intense Russian attacks in January, those figures rose above 150 assaults a day, half of them in Pokrovsk sector.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Stefan Korshak
Stefan Korshak
Stefan Korshak is the Kyiv Post Senior Defense Correspondent. He is from Houston Texas and is a Yalie. He has worked in journalism in the former Soviet space for more than twenty years, and from 2015-2019 he led patrols in the Mariupol sector for the OSCE monitoring mission in Donbass. He has filed field reports from five wars and enjoys reporting on nature, wildlife and the outdoors. You can read his blog about the Russo-Ukraine war on Facebook, or on Substack at https://stefankorshak.substack.com, or on Medium at https://medium.com/@Stefan.Korshak
More on Armed Forces of Ukraine
Over 100 Kursk Residents Fled to Ukraine After Nursing Home Attack War in Ukraine
Over 100 Kursk Residents Fled to Ukraine After Nursing Home Attack
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
$24K Sign-On Bonus: Ukraine Unveils Lucrative New Military Contracts Ukraine
$24K Sign-On Bonus: Ukraine Unveils Lucrative New Military Contracts
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Russians Relocating Equipment in Crimea to Hide It from Ukrainian Forces – Reports Crimea
Russians Relocating Equipment in Crimea to Hide It from Ukrainian Forces – Reports
By UkrInform
14h ago
Rosneft Refinery, Engels Airbase Targeted in Ukraine’s Massive Drone Assault Drones
Rosneft Refinery, Engels Airbase Targeted in Ukraine’s Massive Drone Assault
By Alisa Orlova
1d ago
Read Next
Trump Speaks Directly to Putin for First Time on Ending the War in Ukraine, Russia Says Peace Possible Ukraine
Trump Speaks Directly to Putin for First Time on Ending the War in Ukraine, Russia Says Peace Possible
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
US Treasury Secretary Met with Zelensky in Kyiv to Kick Off Rare Earth Peace Deal War in Ukraine
US Treasury Secretary Met with Zelensky in Kyiv to Kick Off Rare Earth Peace Deal
By Katie Livingstone
4h ago
No US Boots on the Ground in Ukraine, Hegseth Says War in Ukraine
No US Boots on the Ground in Ukraine, Hegseth Says
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Ukraine Uncovers High-Ranking FSB Mole in Spy Agency Zelensky
Ukraine Uncovers High-Ranking FSB Mole in Spy Agency
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
« Previous Trump’s ‘War on Woke’ Targets Names of Military Bases
Next » World Briefing: February 12, 2025