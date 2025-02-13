China on Thursday said it was “happy” to see the United States and Russia “strengthen communication”, after US President Donald Trump said he expected to meet his Russian counterpart for Ukraine peace talks.

Trump said he had a “lengthy and highly productive” call with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday -- their first confirmed contact since the US president’s return to office -- and agreed “immediately” to start negotiations to end the war.

“Russia and the United States are both major influential countries. China is happy to see Russia and the US strengthen communication and dialogue on a series of international issues,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing. 

On Thursday, citing unnamed sources in Beijing and Washington, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese officials had recently contacted the US administration through intermediaries to propose a summit between Trump and Putin.

The offer would reportedly “facilitate peacekeeping efforts after an eventual truce”, but notably would not involve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the US daily said.

The Journal said a White House official had dismissed Beijing’s proposal as “not viable at all”.

Asked about the report at the press briefing, Guo said he had no information to offer. 

Longtime socialist allies with a history of tempestuous ties, China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years in the diplomatic, military and economic fields.

Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Beijing has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in the conflict.

Western nations including the US have backed Ukraine and criticised China’s refusal to condemn Russia, but Trump’s return to power has cast doubt on Washington’s position.

Guo said Thursday that “China has always believed that dialogue and negotiation is the only feasible way to solve the (Ukraine) crisis, and has always been committed to promoting peace talks”.

AFP
