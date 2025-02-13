Ukrainian officials are analyzing a draft financial agreement with the United States on rare earth elements and plan to provide their response during a meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance in Munich, sources in the Office of the President told Suspilne news outlet.

During a phone call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed US President Donald Trump that Ukraine had received the draft agreement and had begun analyzing it.

“We are preparing to do everything as efficiently as possible to bring maximum benefit to both Ukraine and America and make this a success,” Suspilne cites a source saying.

 “President Trump himself did not come forward to sign this agreement. The discussions were held with the US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, who arrived in Kyiv on Thursday just as the capital was attacked by four Russian ballistic missiles. President Trump took everything very positively during our conversation.”

On Wednesday, Zelensky announced that Bessent had brought a draft agreement to Ukraine, which would provide access to Ukrainian mineral resources worth $500 billion – in exchange for Washington’s assistance – and that the Ukrainian side is eager to review all the details of this document as soon as possible.

It is unclear if the deal would require a referendum in Ukraine.

