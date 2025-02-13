Moldova on Thursday “urgently” summoned Russia’s ambassador after drones from the war in neighboring Ukraine exploded on its territory, while NATO member Romania reported its airspace had been violated.

Airspace violations have become frequent since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with Moscow targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure in the south, close to the border with both Romania and Moldova.

“Shahed drones violated our airspace, two exploded on our soil, putting Moldovan lives at risk,” President Maia Sandu wrote on X, condemning Moscow’s “criminal” war on Ukraine.

According to Moldovan authorities, two drones crashed in fields in the south of the country, without causing any casualties. Drone fragments were later also discovered in a third location.

The Moldovan foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov “to request official explanations and to strongly protest these unacceptable actions.”

According to images released by the government, drone debris from the incident was also presented to Ozerov.

The repeated airspace violations by Russian drones highlighted the “growing risks” to regional stability, the ministry said.

Moldova announced it would close the Russian Cultural Centre, which had opened in 2009 and employed six Russian diplomats in 2023, according to the local press.

The pro-Kremlin Socialist Party condemned the move as “unprecedented and provocative,” amid what it called the “Russophobia” by Moldovan authorities.

“It is a direct blow to hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens, for whom the Russian language, Russian culture and Russian history are integral parts of their identity,” the party said.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago, Moldova has expelled dozens of diplomats and employees of the Russian embassy, frequently accusing Moscow of meddling.

In neighboring Romania, radar systems identified “an aerial target that briefly crossed national airspace” during the night, close to the Ukrainian port of Reni, according to the defense ministry.

Searches were being carried out for “a possible impact zone,” the ministry said, condemning Russian attacks on Ukraine.

In a statement later on Thursday, the defense ministry confirmed that drone fragments had been found in “two uninhabited areas” near the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

Investigators established that “both drones carried explosive charges on board,” which were destroyed when they hit the ground, it added.