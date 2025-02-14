French President Emmanuel Macron warned against peace in Ukraine that would amount to “capitulation” in an interview with the Financial Times published Friday.

“Peace that is a capitulation” would be “bad news for everyone”, he said shortly after US President Donald Trump rattled Washington’s NATO allies by speaking with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about holding talks on Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Trump on Thursday announced plans to begin negotiations, saying he thought Putin “wants peace” in Ukraine and “would tell me if he didn’t”. 

Macron told the FT it would be up to Ukraine to discuss issues of territory and sovereignty but added that Europe has a role to play in regional security.

Advertisement

It “is up to the international community, with a specific role for the Europeans, to discuss security guarantees and, more broadly, the security framework for the entire region. That is where we have a role to play,” he said. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US Vice President JD Vance at a security conference in Germany Friday, as Kyiv and its European allies worry Washington and Moscow will settle the Ukraine war over their heads.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Macron
‘Much More to Do, We Can’t Walk Away’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 14 Biden
‘Much More to Do, We Can’t Walk Away’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 14
By John Moretti
Jan. 14
Ukrainian Army – Finally – Admits ‘Shortfalls’ in High-Profile 155th Brigade Armed and Equipped by France France
Ukrainian Army – Finally – Admits ‘Shortfalls’ in High-Profile 155th Brigade Armed and Equipped by France
By Stefan Korshak
Jan. 6
Macron Urges ‘Realistic’ Expectations From Ukraine on Territory War in Ukraine
Macron Urges ‘Realistic’ Expectations From Ukraine on Territory
By AFP
Jan. 6
Macron, Tusk to Discuss Ukraine Security Ahead of Poland’s EU Presidency War in Ukraine
Macron, Tusk to Discuss Ukraine Security Ahead of Poland’s EU Presidency
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 12, 2024
Read Next
Zelensky Talks With UK on Trump, Spain on Security Zelensky
Zelensky Talks With UK on Trump, Spain on Security
By Kyiv Post
21m ago
VP Vance Says US Troops in Ukraine an Option, Contradicting Defense Secretary US
VP Vance Says US Troops in Ukraine an Option, Contradicting Defense Secretary
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
47m ago
World Briefing: February 14, 2025 Zelensky
World Briefing: February 14, 2025
By Michael Bociurkiw
59m ago
Trump Eyes Summit With Xi-Putin, Shaking Up World Order Russia
Trump Eyes Summit With Xi-Putin, Shaking Up World Order
By AFP
1h ago
« Previous Kyiv Denies Claims of Planned Talks With Russia at Munich Conference
Next » Russia Strikes Chornobyl Nuclear Plant With Drone