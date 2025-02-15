The worst-case scenario

Mariia Zolkina, a research fellow in political science at the London School of Economics, is pessimistic in Ukrainian NV:

“Trump does not adhere to his own rhetoric of ‘pressure on both sides’. And the tone of his talks with Putin exudes loyalty, sympathy and mutual understanding. Under such conditions and with such an approach, not only will a ‘ceasefire’ (which in my opinion will nonetheless be declared) not work, but a larger war in Europe will become inevitable. There are no security guarantees in sight. A peacekeeping force without the US is pretty unrealistic: the Europeans would lack the necessary strength and courage, because as soon as the illusion of Nato protection crumbles under Trump’s boot, the countries that have armies worth mentioning will prepare them to fight for their own territories in the event of war.”

Deploy a genuine European peace-keeping force

Poland must help Europe to show strength, says Polish news website Onet.pl:

“The European allies are facing a difficult decision. Since the US has declared that its protective shield will not include a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, the Europeans should send as many units to Ukraine as it takes to make sure the Russians understand that in the event of another war they will not fight with a symbolic, lightly armed international force that will quickly withdraw in an emergency, but with the combined armed forces of the UK, France, Germany, Sweden, Spain and other allies. ... Since it is in our interest for Western troops to be stationed in Ukraine, Poland should make it clear that we will do the same.”

War must not become a winning strategy

Opposition politician Andrei Pivovarov warns of the long-term consequences of a phoney peace in a Telegram post taken over by Russian Echo:

“Of course, stopping the fighting and saving lives is a positive outcome. However if the potential peace agreements set a precedent according to which in the 21st century one can use force to ‘settle issues’ and consolidate territorial acquisitions, even if it comes at a huge cost, this would create a dangerous standard. ... Ending a war is undeniably a blessing, but starting one should not become a winning strategy.”

Geopolitically risky

If what has been leaked about Trump’s purported solution is true, it would constitute a major break with the West’s policy to date, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Germany) writes:

“According to the plan there will be no ‘victory’ for Ukraine. If Moscow agreed to a ceasefire on these terms, it would undoubtedly come as a great relief for the people of Ukraine and the soldiers on both sides. Geopolitically, however, it would probably mark the beginning of a new phase of insecurity in Europe, because Russia would be able to regroup and adjust to the idea that a Nato which has been for the most part downsized to Europe won’t be as formidable an opponent as it has been in the past.”

International law could be trampled underfoot

Kalev Stoicescu, Chairman of the Defence Committee in the Estonian Parliament, laments the developments in Eesti Päevaleht:

“Nobody talks about Putin’s responsibility anymore. It is not considered necessary to impose preconditions on Russia for the negotiations, let alone hold Russia accountable for its aggression and war crimes. Fulfilling Russia’s terms would be to brutally trample on international law and the rights of free states and peoples. ... The game could still change, but Russia has every reason to be optimistic right now.”

Please consider cooperation

Europe should give serious thought to Trump’s ideas, Italian La Repubblica counsels:

“The most delicate part would be the division of Ukraine into two regions separated by a ceasefire line, as happened in Korea along the 38th parallel in 1953. Not least because the new border could be over 1,000 kilometres long and monitoring it would require large military contingents that could be provided by Europe and Turkey. And by Italy. Hence, Europe must start cooperating with the new US president, unlike in the past. ... Yes, Trump represents a sharp break with the past, but it remains in Europe’s interest to strengthen the Atlantic alliance, and that means accepting the challenge of jointly pursuing an ‘unconventional’ approach to resolve conflicts for which there has been no solution so far.”

Territory for Russia, rare earths for the US

Putin and Trump are all too similar in their approach, laments Avvenire (Italy):

“They will talk of negotiations, of peace, of new deals. But behind all this - barely disguised - is the booty they already see beckoning: new territory for the holy mother Russia (Donetsk, Luhansk, Mariupol), rare earths - the jewels of future technology including lithium, beryllium, lanthanum, cerium, neodymium and hydrocarbons - for Washington: 500 billion in return, enough to balance the books and reap the rewards of the 174 billion dollars that America has spent so far to support Kyiv. Quid pro quo, according to Trump’s mercantilist logic. Quid pro quo, according to Putin’s neo-imperialism.”

Worried from Brussels to Beijing

In a Telegram post picked up by Echo (Russia), journalist Dmitry Kolezev suspects that most global players won’t be happy with Trumpian peace deal:

“Trump will hardly fulfil all of Putin’s wishes, nor can the position of Ukraine and the EU states be disregarded. What is worrying for Europeans is that Washington is calling in plain terms for Nato to be ‘reformatted’ and saying it won’t spend any more funds on European security. This is in line with Vladimir Putin’s presumed dream of Russia getting the go-ahead from the US to operate in its ‘sphere of influence’, which could include the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. It will be interesting to see how the Chinese card comes into play. The sudden rapprochement between Moscow and Washington will hardly please Beijing.”

Farewell Ukraine partnership

A bitter reality emerged on 12 February 2025, Le Temps (Switzerland) comments:

“Will Ukraine be invited to the peace talks? ... ‘Interesting question’, Donald Trump commented, as if he had never even considered it. He also called on the Ukrainian president to hold elections, a classic Russian propaganda ploy. Vladimir Putin is, after all, the most elected dictator on the planet. There is no need to wonder how ignorant and cynical Trump can be. On the evening of 12 February 2025, we must face this disturbing reality: Ukraine and its European allies can no longer count on the United States.”

The consequence of European failures

Europe shouldn’t complain now that Trump is taking control, writes The Daily Telegraph (United Kingdom):

“There is no doubt that some capitals will view with outrage the prospect of their continent’s future being decided without their direct involvement. ... Those leaders who failed to step up defence spending despite repeated warnings can hardly object now. The lesson that Europe must take responsibility for its own defence should have been learned when Barack Obama failed to uphold his red lines in Syria. ... That it was not speaks more to Europe’s repeated failures than to any particular perfidy on the part of Washington.”

