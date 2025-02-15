French President Emmanuel Macron says that only the Ukrainian people can negotiate the terms of a lasting peace for their country, and France is ready to support Ukrainians in this.

The French president wrote this in a post on social media platform X following a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“If President Donald Trump can truly convince President Putin to stop the aggression against Ukraine, that is great news. Then, it will be the Ukrainians alone who can drive the discussions for a solid and lasting peace. We will help them in this endeavor,” Macron noted.

He stressed that Europeans will need to strengthen collective security and “become more autonomous.” “France will fully play its role in accelerating this process,” the president wrote.

In this context, Macron called for an urgent need to make Europe “stronger and more sovereign.”

Late on Feb. 14 Zelensky had a phone call Macron to coordinate steps to achieve a just peace.

“I had a productive conversation with French President. I informed him about today’s meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and my recent phone call with President Trump,” he wrote on X.

Zelensky noted the need to develop a joint strategy with the U.S. and Europe to achieve a just peace and “sit all at the negotiation table together.”

“We discussed many key issues, including security guarantees and France’s concrete proposals. It is crucial that we share the same vision of what a just end to this war should look like,” he wrote.

Zelensky added that he appreciates France’s efforts for collective security and its commitment to the principle: “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

As Ukrinform reported, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the coordination of Ukraine’s and the Alliance’s positions on ending the war.