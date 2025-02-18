Russia’s Khmeimim Airbase in northern Syria was reportedly struck by drones in the early hours of Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Sabereen News, an Iraqi Shiite group-affiliated channel, reported the attack, with Russian milblogger Oleg Blokhin corroborating the claims on Telegram, Russian opposition news outlet Meduza reported.

Footage shared by Sabereen News reportedly showed air defenses intercepting aerial targets over the airbase. It said the drones were launched by unknown parties, while Blokhin claimed they were launched by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the rebel group that ousted the Moscow-backed Assad regime in December and holds de-facto control of Syria’s interim government.

“At 2:30 local time, a combat alert was declared. It was designated as ‘attack by a ground enemy.’ Almost immediately, the ‘Pantsir’ [air defense system] was activated. Shooting and explosions were heard,” Blokhin’s update says.

“Terrorists will always remain terrorists. And HTS is exactly that,” Blokhin said in a later update.

Kyiv Post cannot verify the authenticity of the statements made by both. Moscow has yet to comment on the alleged attack at the time of publication.

Following the ousting of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, Russia’s military presence in Syria – negotiated with the Assad regime – has been left in question.

Moscow’s lease on the Tartus Naval Base, its only base in the Mediterranean, was terminated in January, while Bloomberg reported Monday that Moscow is close to securing a deal to maintain a limited military presence in Syria.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, Feb. 12, that Moscow secured a deal with Sudan to establish a naval base in the Red Sea as a replacement for Tartus.