Eight Ukrainian IT companies opened new offices in the second half of 2024 – mainly in Europe, but also in India and Argentina, according to new research report.

Meanwhile, no company opened an office in Ukraine in 2024, the Ukrainian tech outlet DOU found.

That said, most of the 50 largest IT companies in Ukraine – 46 of them – still have offices in the capital, Kyiv, and 23 have offices in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

In Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv – which is closer to the front line and is hit with near-constant Russian attacks – only ten companies remain. Kharkiv was a headquarters to 25 three years ago.

Some companies withdrawing from Ukraine

According to DOU’s report, some companies are scaling back their operations in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian branch of the global software development and technology consulting company Avenga, as well as the international game developer Playrix, have closed their offices in Kyiv.

The leading research and development center SQUAD shut down its offices in Uzhhorod, while the international IT company GlobalLogic closed its office in Mykolaiv.

Work force

Overall, in 2024, the Ukrainian IT industry lost 2,000 professionals. That is, however, 8,000 fewer than it did in 2023, when 10,000 employees left their companies

Ukrainian companies also increased hiring in the second half of last year, the DOU report says.

Over the six months studied in 2024, the IT companies hired 7,200 new specialists – 1,700 more than in the first half of the year, increasing recruitment by more than a half.

Six companies studied planned to recruit 200-500 new specialists, while another 17 reportedly hired 50-200 employees – more than in the first half of 2024.