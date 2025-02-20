Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov weighed in on the public disagreements between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing on Feb. 20.

“The rhetoric of Zelenskyy and many representatives of the Kyiv regime leaves much to be desired,” Peskov said.

As reported by the Meduza Russian media outlet, Peskov claimed that Ukrainian officials, particularly in recent months, have made remarks that are “absolutely unacceptable,” adding, “for many world leaders, such statements are entirely impermissible.”

Peskov also addressed Trump’s false claim that Zelensky’s approval rating is just 4%, calling the Ukrainian president’s declining popularity “an obvious trend” while refraining from debating specific figures.

Regarding financial disputes between Ukraine and the US, Peskov accused Kyiv of enjoying “the money of foreign taxpayer” while resisting oversight.

“Of course, the Kyiv regime doesn’t like to account for the money already spent,” he said.

His comments align with Bloomberg reports suggesting that Trump’s harsh rhetoric toward Zelensky has surpassed the Kremlin’s expectations, and Moscow now aims to capitalize on the situation.

According to the agency’s sources, even the Kremlin was caught off guard by Trump’s sharp tone – one that Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin himself has avoided. The level of criticism exceeded Moscow’s hopes that Washington’s stance on the war could shift in Russia’s favor.

While Russian officials remain uncertain about Trump’s negotiating strategy and worry about potential pitfalls and unexpected turns, they see an opportunity to secure the best possible terms for Russia in any deal to end the war, a Bloomberg source said on condition of anonymity.

The US president called Zelensky a “dictator” on Wednesday. Trump told the Ukrainian leader “better move fast” to reach a deal with Russia, “otherwise he will not have a country left.”

His remarks came in a Truth Social post, just hours after Zelensky responded to Trump’s false claim that Kyiv started the war, saying that the US president of being trapped in a Russian “disinformation space.”

As reported by Anadolu, Trump’s remarks on the Ukrainian president have prompted backlash.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed Trump’s remarks, saying: “It’s shameful to hear the president repeat Putin’s propaganda.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence also pushed back, stating: “Mr. President, Ukraine did not ‘start’ this war. Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion.”

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton called Trump’s comments “some of the most shameful remarks ever made by a US President,” while Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska said, “Putin started this war… Putin committed war crimes.”

Asked about Trump’s remarks, Senate Majority Leader John Thune simply responded, “The president speaks for himself.”