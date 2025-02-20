A planned joint press conference following Thursday’s talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US’s Ukraine-Russia Special Envoy Keith Kellogg has reportedly been canceled.

The meeting was canceled at Washington’s request, according to Reuters, citing Ukraine’s Presidential Office.

US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg arrives for a meeting with European Council President at the European Council building in Brussels on February 18, 2025. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday and had a conversation with Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on Thursday.

Sybiha said he relayed Ukraine’s desire to Kellogg in a Thursday social media update, but he did not disclose what Kellogg said.

“At the meeting with Keith Kellogg, we discussed ways to a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace. I confirmed Ukraine’s readiness to achieve peace through force and shared our vision of the necessary steps,” Sybiha said.

“I emphasized that the security of Ukraine and the security of the transatlantic space are indivisible,” he added.

Zelensky’s comments after the talks

Zelensky later described his talks with Kellogg as a “good conversation” in a social media update on Thursday evening.

Zelensky thanked Kellogg for “working together to achieve important results” and said the two “discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and how to return all our prisoners, as well as effective security guarantees.”

“Good conversation, lots of details. Grateful to the United States for all the assistance and bipartisan support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” the update says.

Regarding US President Donald Trump’s rare earth proposal, Zelensky hinted that Kyiv is open to cooperating under mutually beneficial terms.

“Ukraine is ready for a strong, truly beneficial agreement with the President of the United States on investments and security. We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way to achieve a result. Our team is ready to work 24/7,” the update adds.

In what could be interpreted as a statement to ease the recent spat with Trump, Zelensky said, “Everyone in the world needs success in relations with the United States.”