The Kremlin has ordered Russian propagandists to declare Russia’s so-called “victory” in the war against Ukraine by Feb. 24, 2025, the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion, according to a statement from Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) on the morning of Friday, Feb. 21.

“Moreover, these plans may also include claims of a ‘Russian victory over NATO,’ as Moscow’s propaganda has long framed the war against Ukraine as a conflict with the Alliance,” Ukraine’s intelligence agency reports.

Additionally, Kremlin intelligence services have been instructed to exploit the diplomatic efforts of the new US administration aimed at ending the war, as well as the bilateral meeting of delegations in Saudi Arabia, in their [dis]information and psychological campaigns.

“One of the key goals of the Kremlin’s new propaganda guidelines is to conceal Russia’s status as an aggressor and war criminal, isolated by the civilized world, under the guise of being a ‘constructive party to the conflict’ supposedly ready for peaceful resolution,” the statement from HUR reads.

It adds that for Ukraine’s European allies, Russia plans to label them as ‘enemies of peace.’

Key narratives of Russian information warfare include:

“The West has betrayed Ukraine” – creating the impression that Kyiv’s allies have abandoned it.

“Neither Moscow nor Washington cares about the opinions of Europeans and Ukrainians” – pushing the idea that major players make decisions without Ukraine’s involvement.

“The US and Russia have secretly negotiated behind Ukraine’s back” – attempting to suggest that have no trust in Ukraine’s partners.

“Ukraine’s government is illegitimate” – discrediting the country’s leadership.

“The Ukrainian army is losing on the battlefield” – demoralizing Ukrainian society and military personnel.

“Ukrainian officials are stealing billions of dollars in US aid” – undermining international support.

These messages are designed to sow distrust within Ukrainian society, destabilize the country, and discredit Ukraine among its partner nations that provide critical military assistance.

Russia is actively spreading propaganda to justify its war against Ukraine, weaken Western support, and create divisions among Ukrainians and their allies.

Moscow is trying to convince the world that the US and Russia have already reached an agreement, that Ukraine’s leadership is illegitimate, and that the Ukrainian army is losing. This is all part of a broader information war aimed at demoralizing people and making them doubt Ukraine’s future.

HUR concluded with a message of resilience and determination:

“Hold the line! We continue the fight!”