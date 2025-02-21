US and Russian representatives have reportedly been holding secret meetings in Switzerland for months, discussing Russia’s war in Ukraine, Reuters reported citing sources said to be familiar with the matter. One of these meetings took place last week in Geneva while the Munich Security Conference was happening.

These talks are believed to be through informal communication channels that opened after Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November 2024 but before his official inauguration in January.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Sources cited by the publication say the participants were not government officials but individuals with diplomatic or security backgrounds, without naming them.

Some of Trump’s advisors were apparently aware of these discussions, but many details remain unclear. It is not known exactly what was discussed, whether Ukrainian representatives were involved, or when these meetings first started.

Advertisement

On Feb. 18, the US and Russia held a formal diplomatic meeting in Riyadh - the first face-to-face official contact in three years. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended, along with senior officials including Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Even though the key topic of discussion was ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, representatives from Ukraine and the European Union were not invited.

Kremlin to Announce ‘Russian Victory Over NATO’ on Feb. 24
Other Topics of Interest

Kremlin to Announce ‘Russian Victory Over NATO’ on Feb. 24

The Kremlin has ordered Russian propagandists to declare its supposed “victory” by Feb. 24, 2025, based on false narratives about the “West’s betrayal” and a “US-Russia deal.”

Following the talks, both sides agreed to appoint negotiators to further discuss steps towards a potential resolution to the war.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on US
Why a US-Ukraine Resources Deal Makes Sense for Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
OPINION: Why a US-Ukraine Resources Deal Makes Sense for Ukraine
By Kurt Volker
2h ago
US Hesitates to Co-Sponsor UN Motion Supporting Ukraine on War Anniversary War in Ukraine
US Hesitates to Co-Sponsor UN Motion Supporting Ukraine on War Anniversary
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Washington Has ‘No Appetite’ for More Ukraine Aid, Says US House Speaker War in Ukraine
Washington Has ‘No Appetite’ for More Ukraine Aid, Says US House Speaker
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Polish FM to Meet US Secretary of State, Address UN Security Council, as Ukraine Diplomatic Tension Intensifies War in Ukraine
Polish FM to Meet US Secretary of State, Address UN Security Council, as Ukraine Diplomatic Tension Intensifies
By TVP World
6h ago
Read Next
S.Africa to Invite Zelensky ‘Soon’ to Discuss Ending War War in Ukraine
S.Africa to Invite Zelensky ‘Soon’ to Discuss Ending War
By AFP
11m ago
Trump Gives Europe 3 Weeks to Accept Ukraine’s ‘Surrender,’ Says European Lawmaker Europe
Trump Gives Europe 3 Weeks to Accept Ukraine’s ‘Surrender,’ Says European Lawmaker
By Julia Struck
44m ago
Kremlin to Announce ‘Russian Victory Over NATO’ on Feb. 24 Russia
Kremlin to Announce ‘Russian Victory Over NATO’ on Feb. 24
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago
Germany’s Scholz, Merz Dismiss Ukraine Peacekeeping Debate War in Ukraine
Germany’s Scholz, Merz Dismiss Ukraine Peacekeeping Debate
By AFP
2h ago
« Previous Germany’s Scholz, Merz Dismiss Ukraine Peacekeeping Debate
Next » Kremlin to Announce ‘Russian Victory Over NATO’ on Feb. 24