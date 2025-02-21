US and Russian representatives have reportedly been holding secret meetings in Switzerland for months, discussing Russia’s war in Ukraine, Reuters reported citing sources said to be familiar with the matter. One of these meetings took place last week in Geneva while the Munich Security Conference was happening.

These talks are believed to be through informal communication channels that opened after Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November 2024 but before his official inauguration in January.

Sources cited by the publication say the participants were not government officials but individuals with diplomatic or security backgrounds, without naming them.

Some of Trump’s advisors were apparently aware of these discussions, but many details remain unclear. It is not known exactly what was discussed, whether Ukrainian representatives were involved, or when these meetings first started.

On Feb. 18, the US and Russia held a formal diplomatic meeting in Riyadh - the first face-to-face official contact in three years. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended, along with senior officials including Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Even though the key topic of discussion was ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, representatives from Ukraine and the European Union were not invited.

Following the talks, both sides agreed to appoint negotiators to further discuss steps towards a potential resolution to the war.