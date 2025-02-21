Lithuania announced urgent funding for weapons and a €10 billion ($10 billion) package to support Ukraine’s defense industry on Thursday. 

The decision comes amid mounting pressure to strengthen Ukraine’s security and enhance Europe’s resilience against Russian aggression. Vilnius’ decision marks the first major financial commitment to Ukrainian defense after Washington signaled a rollback of its presence in Europe. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced the decision on Thursday on X

“We must act now to support Ukraine and boost Europe’s security. No more talk shops – time for action,” Nauseda wrote. 

Apart from the funding for defense, Nauseda said Ukraine’s path to NATO “must stay on the table,” and Ukraine needs to have “real security guarantees.” 

Advertisement

“Russia must be held accountable for war crimes, and sanctions must stay until aggression stops,” Nauseda wrote, adding that Russia’s frozen assets should be seized and tariffs on Russian and Belarusian imports should be imposed. 

Nauseda also called for a fast-track process for Ukraine’s EU accession by 2030. 

“Ukraine’s security is part of European security. Let’s act together,” he added. 

Lithuania has been one of the most active supporters of Ukraine in Eastern Europe

Europe’s Costa, Von der Leyen to Visit Kyiv on Invasion Anniversary
Other Topics of Interest

Europe’s Costa, Von der Leyen to Visit Kyiv on Invasion Anniversary

European Council President Antonio Costa said the two would visit Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s “democratically elected president,” Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vilnius voted last week to allocate almost €33 million ($34 million) for the fiscal year 2025 to pay for the education of Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania.

In 2023, Lithuania also held a fundraiser for Ukraine called “Radarom!.” As of Friday, Feb. 21, the program raised over €2.7 million ($2.9 million) that would go towards the purchase of drones for Ukraine – two-thirds to drones and anti-drone equipment in Lithuania, and a third to those in Ukraine. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan is Kyiv Post's Business Reporter. She previously wrote for leading Ukraine's business media covering banking, private and public finance, macroeconomics, retail, and legal issues, She also became a Fellow of the International Monetary Fund’s Journalism Fellowship. She can be found on "X" @OlenaHrazhdan.
More on Lithuania
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine Europe
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine
By AFP
1d ago
Finnish Speaker of Parliament Says Russia’s True Reason for Attacking Ukraine vs. Baltics Is NATO EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
Finnish Speaker of Parliament Says Russia’s True Reason for Attacking Ukraine vs. Baltics Is NATO
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Feb. 14
Rheinmetall Tells (Almost) All About Its Support for Ukraine Germany
Rheinmetall Tells (Almost) All About Its Support for Ukraine
By Steve Brown
Feb. 11
Lithuania Provides Nearly €33M for Tuition for Ukrainian Refugees Education
Lithuania Provides Nearly €33M for Tuition for Ukrainian Refugees
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 10
Read Next
Rubio Calms European Allies as Trump Echoes Putin Blaming Ukraine for War Europe
Rubio Calms European Allies as Trump Echoes Putin Blaming Ukraine for War
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Trump Gives Europe 3 Weeks to Accept Ukraine’s ‘Surrender,’ Says European Lawmaker Europe
Trump Gives Europe 3 Weeks to Accept Ukraine’s ‘Surrender,’ Says European Lawmaker
By Julia Struck
4h ago
Europe’s Costa, Von der Leyen to Visit Kyiv on Invasion Anniversary Ukraine
Europe’s Costa, Von der Leyen to Visit Kyiv on Invasion Anniversary
By Kyiv Post
23h ago
Danish FM Says Europe Must Massively Rearm Ukraine
Danish FM Says Europe Must Massively Rearm
By AFP
1d ago
« Previous Keith Kellogg Calls Discussions With Zelensky ‘Positive’