Emergency workers have released images showing the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv overnight, which sparked multiple fires across several districts. Firefighters have already extinguished the blazes.

In a post on Telegram, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said the attacks caused significant damage in multiple locations, Ukrinform reports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out in a single-story private house and was extinguished over an area of 100 square meters.

In the Darnytskyi district, one attack damaged a private home and several vehicles; the resulting fire was put out with improvised means. Another strike ignited a single-story building, with flames spreading to a neighboring structure before firefighters contained the blaze within 35 square meters.

Advertisement

In the Pecherskyi district, a non-residential building sustained window damage, but no fires were reported.