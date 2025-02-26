US President Donald Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin “wanted” the war in Ukraine and would not be open to ending the invasion if the American president had not begun pushing for negotiations earlier this month.

“That war would have never started if I were president,” Trump said during his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, repeating the claim he’d made for months on the campaign trail.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, on Feb. 26, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Advertisement

His latest comments come after he said multiple times in recent weeks that Ukraine was to blame for both starting the war and failing to end it before he backtracked and said Russia was the aggressor.

“You have to understand, [Putin] had no intention, in my opinion, of settling this war,” he said. “I think he wanted the whole thing.”

Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would visit the White House on Friday to sign an initial security agreement regarding the country’s mineral resources.

Trump added that, while he believed a peace agreement would be signed on Friday, he could not be sure. He has recently said several times in the last week that a deal would be signed “very soon.”

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk – Hundreds Eliminated The settlement was strategically important, as its capture would have allowed Russian troops to advance toward the Pokrovsk-Dnipro highway.

“When I got elected, we spoke, and I think we’re gonna have a deal – I can’t guarantee that,” Trump said.

US President Donald Trump, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R), speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 26, 2025. (Screenshot)

Advertisement

He told reporters to stop asking for more details about the pending peace negotiations and said they should instead focus on the diplomatic moves he has made since entering office.

“Until four weeks ago, nobody had conversations with anybody – it wasn’t even a consideration,” he said. “Nobody thought you could make peace.”

Regarding potential concessions in the peace deal, Trump said: “NATO, you can forget about that.”

Secretary of State Pete Hegseth first said the new administration would not back NATO membership for Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, upsetting many Western allies.

Trump also ruled out offering US security guarantees for Ukraine in upcoming peace settlements. “Well, I’m not going to make security guarantees beyond... we’re gonna have Europe do that... ’cause Europe is their next-door neighbor,” he said.