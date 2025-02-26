US President Donald Trump ruled out offering US security guarantees for Ukraine in upcoming peace settlements. 

During his first Cabinet meeting in his second term, Trump said he would have Europe offer security guarantees to Ukraine instead when asked by a reporter about “what type of security guarantees” he was willing to make. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Well I’m not going to make security guarantees beyond… we’re gonna have Europe do that… cause Europe is their next-door neighbor,” Trump said. 

Trump then mentioned the mineral agreement with Ukraine, which he said President Volodymyr Zelensky would go to Washington to sign on Friday.

“We’re gonna make sure everything goes well. As you know… we’ll be partnering with Ukraine in terms of rare earth. We very much need rare earth. They have great rare earth,” Trump said, adding that the US “[doesn’t] have much of it here.”

Advertisement

The US likely has more rare earth reserves than Ukraine. Trump likely referred to other resources, which is stipulated in the latest draft of the deal

Trump also said later that US presence alone via the mineral deal would equate to some form of “automatic guarantee” since “nobody’s going to mess around with our people when we’re there.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday that security guarantees have to be tied in with the mineral deal. 

Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine

In his latest comments, Trump said Putin had ‘no intention’ of stopping the war and that Ukraine would have to make concessions in the pending peace deal.

Trump also, once again, rejected Ukraine’s NATO membership bid. 

“NATO you can forget about [it]... I think that’s probably the reason the whole thing started,” Trump said, echoing a Russian talking point. 

At the press conference, Trump also said he is open to the idea of Europe deploying troops – what he called “so-called peacekeepers” – to Ukraine. 

“I know that [the] UK… and France [have] said that they volunteered to put so-called peacekeepers on the site, and I think that’s a good thing,” Trump added. 

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Trump
Rubio Says NATO Not ‘In Jeopardy’ After Merz Urges Independence Europe
Rubio Says NATO Not ‘In Jeopardy’ After Merz Urges Independence
By AFP
7h ago
US-Ukraine Minerals Deal: US Gets 50% of Heavy Industry Revenues, Must Invest in Ukraine’s Security, Recovery Ukraine
US-Ukraine Minerals Deal: US Gets 50% of Heavy Industry Revenues, Must Invest in Ukraine’s Security, Recovery
By Olena Hrazhdan
8h ago
No Security, No Deal: Ukraine Links Rare Earth Agreement to US Guarantees Kyiv
No Security, No Deal: Ukraine Links Rare Earth Agreement to US Guarantees
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Zelensky Unsure if Friday’s Washington Visit Will Go Ahead Ukraine
Zelensky Unsure if Friday’s Washington Visit Will Go Ahead
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Read Next
Zelensky ‘Expected’ to Visit UK Sunday for Talks With Starmer, Government Source Says Europe
Zelensky ‘Expected’ to Visit UK Sunday for Talks With Starmer, Government Source Says
By AFP
2h ago
Trump Says 25% Tariffs on Europe Coming – ‘EU Was Formed to Screw US’ Europe
Trump Says 25% Tariffs on Europe Coming – ‘EU Was Formed to Screw US’
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine Ukraine
Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine
By Katie Livingstone
5h ago
US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting Zelensky
US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
« Previous Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk – Hundreds Eliminated
Next » Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine