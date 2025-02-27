Ukraine’s cabinet on Thursday gave its green light for the country’s foreign or economy minister to ink an accord with Washington giving Washington access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for US support.

Negotiations surrounding the deal had ratcheted up tensions between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky who refused to sign a first draft.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Trump lashed out at Zelensky in response claiming the Ukrainian leader was an illegitimate and corrupt “dictator.”

The cabinet on Thursday released a statement giving authorization for either economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko or foreign minister Andriy Sybiha to sign the agreement.

Zelensky is expected in Washington on Friday to oversee the signing of the accord and meet with Trump to discuss further US support for Ukraine, the country’s most important military and political backer.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian leader told reporters including AFP that the accord was an initial document that service as a framework for broader accords.

Further discussions between US and Ukrainian officials would determine the nature of security guarantees for Ukraine and the exact sums of money at stake in the accord, he said.