US and Russian officials are reportedly in private, early-stage discussions to cooperate in natural resources exploration and trade routes in the Arctic.

They have “identified the Arctic as a possible area for economic cooperation,” Bloomberg wrote, referencing sources “familiar with the situation.”

The idea of cooperation emerged as US President Donald Trump talked with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about reaching a peace deal for the Russo-Ukrainian War, Bloomberg wrote.

“Both sides have recently signaled that they’re open to business ventures and cooperation, alarming European and NATO allies, which have sought to isolate Moscow since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.”

Washington wants to “drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing,” utilizing the idea to collaborate in the Arctic, the media outlet wrote.

However, Bloomberg’s source said the idea is “unlikely to succeed.”

The news emerged as Russian and US officials have begun talks in Istanbul to address embassy-related issues and work toward improving diplomatic relations.

Politico reported that Kirill Dmitriev, head of the state-owned Russian Direct Investment Fund, sees Arctic energy projects among “specific areas of cooperation” with the US.

Bloomberg, citing Arctic Portal, published a graph showing routes along the Arctic that could be used for trade and transit – the Northwest Passage, Northeast Passage, and a direct passage that could be created when the ice melts – the Trans Arctic Shipping Route.

The ice in the Arctic does not need to melt completely for Russia to benefit from the future route as it owns 75 ships in its icebreaking fleet.

By comparison, the US now has only two, according to the US Department of Defense.

Rosatom also owns an icebreaking fleet. The official website says it consists of three ships, while Russia’s Ministry of Transport states about seven ships.

US President Donald Trump has announced the construction of 40 new ships for the new US icebreaker fleet.