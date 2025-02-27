US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he doesn’t remember calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator.

Asked by a reporter if he “still thinks that Mr. Zelensky is a dictator,” Trump first asked if he actually said it before dodging the question altogether.

“Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that. Next question,” Trump said while addressing reporters alongside British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in the White House.