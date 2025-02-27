US President Donald Trump received an invitation by King Charles for a state visit from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the latter’s visit to the White House on Thursday.

“This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented,” Starmer told Trump while handing him the letter.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Trump said he would accept the invitation and honor the visit with US First Lady Melania Trump, according to Reuters

“The answer is yes… We look forward to being there and honoring the king, honoring the country,” Trump said. 

Reuters noted that the invitation would make Trump “the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch” after his three-day state visit in June 2019 at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Advertisement

Trump and Starmer are set to discuss Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine as Trump signals a withdrawal of US presence in Europe and announces talks with Moscow without Ukraine and Europe’s participation, prompting concerns that Trump might sever the decades-old transatlantic alliance.

Starmer arrived in Washington late Wednesday to build on a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, amid growing concerns in Europe that the US leader is about to sell Kyiv short in negotiations with Putin.

Starmer wants to act as a “bridge” between Europe and the United States to ensure that any settlement to end the conflict provides Ukraine with territorial and security guarantees.

Trump to Extend Russia Sanctions for 1 Year
Other Topics of Interest

Trump to Extend Russia Sanctions for 1 Year

A White House document slated for release on Friday says sanctions on Russia “must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2025.”
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Trump
Turkey Reportedly Open to Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine Ukraine
Turkey Reportedly Open to Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
US, Russia Discuss ‘Cooperation’ on Arctic Exploration, Trade Routes War in Ukraine
US, Russia Discuss ‘Cooperation’ on Arctic Exploration, Trade Routes
By Olena Hrazhdan
8h ago
Ukraine - All That Glitters is Not Gold Zelensky
OPINION: Ukraine - All That Glitters is Not Gold
By Timothy Ash
10h ago
Why Ukrainians are Warming-up to Donald Trump’s Minerals Deal War in Ukraine
Why Ukrainians are Warming-up to Donald Trump’s Minerals Deal
By Euractiv
10h ago
Read Next
Troops First or Deal First? Trump Plays Catch-22 With Starmer on Ukraine Ukraine
Troops First or Deal First? Trump Plays Catch-22 With Starmer on Ukraine
By Leo Chiu
2h ago
‘Did I Say That?’ – Trump Dodges Question on Calling Zelensky ‘Dictator’ Zelensky
‘Did I Say That?’ – Trump Dodges Question on Calling Zelensky ‘Dictator’
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Trump to Extend Russia Sanctions for 1 Year Russia
Trump to Extend Russia Sanctions for 1 Year
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Macron Interceded After Trump Wanted to Cancel Zelensky’s Meeting Ukraine
Macron Interceded After Trump Wanted to Cancel Zelensky’s Meeting
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
« Previous Trump to Extend Russia Sanctions for 1 Year
Next » ‘Did I Say That?’ – Trump Dodges Question on Calling Zelensky ‘Dictator’