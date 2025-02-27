US President Donald Trump received an invitation by King Charles for a state visit from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the latter’s visit to the White House on Thursday.

“This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented,” Starmer told Trump while handing him the letter.

Trump said he would accept the invitation and honor the visit with US First Lady Melania Trump, according to Reuters.

“The answer is yes… We look forward to being there and honoring the king, honoring the country,” Trump said.

Reuters noted that the invitation would make Trump “the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch” after his three-day state visit in June 2019 at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump and Starmer are set to discuss Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine as Trump signals a withdrawal of US presence in Europe and announces talks with Moscow without Ukraine and Europe’s participation, prompting concerns that Trump might sever the decades-old transatlantic alliance.

Starmer arrived in Washington late Wednesday to build on a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, amid growing concerns in Europe that the US leader is about to sell Kyiv short in negotiations with Putin.

Starmer wants to act as a “bridge” between Europe and the United States to ensure that any settlement to end the conflict provides Ukraine with territorial and security guarantees.