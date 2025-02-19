US President Donald Trump vilified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a social media post in his harshest critique to date, calling Zelensky a “modestly successful comedian” and a “dictator without elections.”

In a Wednesday update on Truth Social, Trump blamed Zelensky for dragging the US into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, claimed that Washington spent $350 billion on Ukraine, criticized Europe’s contributions, and said Zelensky has “done a terrible job” for his country.

US President Donald Trump welcomes the NHL 2024 Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers to the White House on February 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars [sic], to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” the update starts. It is unclear why Trump put his own name in quotation marks.

He also claimed that the US spent “$200 Billion Dollars [sic] more than Europe” in the update – a claim debunked in a recent Kyiv Post article, which also addressed Trump’s earlier $350 billion Ukraine aid claim.

Trump then reiterated his earlier claims that Zelensky has a low approval rating and criticized the lack of elections in Ukraine, even though hosting elections in wartime would be difficult due to Russian attacks.

“He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle.’ A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” Trump added.

Another Kyiv Post article discussed Zelensky’s approval rating as of February, which stood at 57%.