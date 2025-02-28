There were more uncomfortable exchanges in the White House on Thursday, as visiting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had to correct both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in what the US media was calling another “Macron moment.”

The scene was reminiscent of French President Emanuel Macron’s visit to the White House on Monday, when the French leader felt the need to grab Trump by the forearm mid-response and interject that Europe was not, in fact, going to be repaid for most of its aid sent to Ukraine over the course of Russia’s three-year invasion.

On Thursday, Trump repeated his mistaken claims and once again used fabricated figures of aid sent by his predecessor.

“In Europe, they get their money back by giving money. We don’t get the money back. Biden made a deal over $ 351 billion, and I thought it was a very unfair situation,” he said at the joint press conference in the same East Room venue.

Starmer interrupted the president, saying, “We’re not getting ours... Quite a bit of ours was gifted, was given... There were some loans, but it was mostly gifted, actually.”

The Republican president, who was elected on an “America First” platform, has long complained, correctly, that European allies in NATO have allocated much less to their defense budgets than America has, and has contended, incorrectly, that the US has contributed more money to Ukraine’s defense effort than has Europe.

Turning to his European guest, Trump said, “You have done very well over the years, haven’t you?”

Starmer replied, “We have, I’m very proud of our country, but we’ve also always been there backing each other up... That is why this is the greatest alliance for prosperity and security, I think, the world has ever seen. Whenever necessary, we’ve absolutely backed each other up.”

Trump then asked, “Could you take on Russia by yourselves?”

The British leader politely smiled and said only, “Well...”