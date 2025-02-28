Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior Russian officials continue to reject US negotiating terms and demand that Ukraine surrender territory that Russia does not occupy.
  • Kremlin guidelines to Russian state media about coverage of recent US–Russian meetings indicate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s determination to manipulate US President Donald Trump and divide the West.
  • US and Russian delegations met in Istanbul, Turkey on February 27 to continue to discuss US–Russian bilateral diplomatic relations.
  • The Kremlin is reportedly continuing to push the United States to accept economic benefits that are unrelated to the war in Ukraine in return for Ukrainian and Western concessions that are related to the war.
  • North Korea reportedly recently deployed additional troops to Kursk Oblast as North Korea continues to expand its military capabilities through cooperation with Russia.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Nicole Wolkov, Angelica Evans, Olivia Gibson, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kagan with Nate Trotter and William Runkel.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
More on ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 26, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 26, 2025
By ISW
1d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 25, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 25, 2025
By ISW
2d ago
‘A Stable Result That Suits Russia’ – Putin Still Uninterested in Peace, ISW Says War in Ukraine
‘A Stable Result That Suits Russia’ – Putin Still Uninterested in Peace, ISW Says
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 24, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 24, 2025
By ISW
Feb. 25
Read Next
‘Peace at All Costs Is Surrender,’ Kellogg’s Daughter Says EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
‘Peace at All Costs Is Surrender,’ Kellogg’s Daughter Says
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
12m ago
Russia Launches Over 200 Drones on Ukraine; Kyiv Downs Half Russia
Russia Launches Over 200 Drones on Ukraine; Kyiv Downs Half
By Kyiv Post
47m ago
Ukraine Develops Method to Jam Russian Glide Bomb ‘Wonder Weapons,’ Say Reports War in Ukraine
Ukraine Develops Method to Jam Russian Glide Bomb ‘Wonder Weapons,’ Say Reports
By TVP World
1h ago
‘Putin’s Assassins Poisoned My Wife’ – The World According to Budanov Putin
‘Putin’s Assassins Poisoned My Wife’ – The World According to Budanov
By Lord Ashcroft
2h ago
« Previous ‘Adversaries Are Counting on Russian Victory’ – Putin Ramps Up Diplomacy With America’s Enemies
Next » ‘Peace at All Costs Is Surrender,’ Kellogg’s Daughter Says