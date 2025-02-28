The United States and Russia have agreed to hold further diplomatic talks following a meeting in Istanbul on Feb. 27, though details regarding the next round—such as date, location, and participants—remain undetermined.

According to a US State Department media note, the meeting was led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter and Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Darchiyev.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

It was part of an effort to address operational challenges facing their respective diplomatic missions. The discussions followed an agreement between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to open dialogue.

During the talks, the US raised concerns about access to banking services, contractual agreements, and the stability of staffing levels at its embassy in Moscow. According to an official statement, both sides identified “concrete initial steps” to improve diplomatic mission operations.

Advertisement

“Deputy Assistant Secretary Coulter and Ambassador Darchiyev agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on these issues in the near term, with the date, location, and representation to be determined,” the statement read.

Russian and US officials met in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss embassy-related issues and explore ways to improve diplomatic relations, as per Kyiv Post.

The meeting, held at the US Consul General’s residence, followed high-level discussions between the two countries earlier this month in Riyadh – their first direct talks since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine Develops Method to Jam Russian Glide Bomb ‘Wonder Weapons,’ Say Reports
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Develops Method to Jam Russian Glide Bomb ‘Wonder Weapons,’ Say Reports

Ukraine has worked out how to jam Russia’s powerful glide bombs, which helped drive its advances in The Donbas in 2024, reports say.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they agreed to launch discussions on the Ukraine war—without Kyiv’s participation.

The Istanbul talks centered on stabilizing diplomatic operations, following years of embassy staff expulsions under former US President Joe Biden’s administration.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump, who took office last month, has been working to restore ties with Moscow. He has reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin and resumed high-level talks after a three-year hiatus.

On Monday, the US aligned with Russia in two United Nations votes, blocking resolutions that would have condemned Moscow’s actions in Ukraine since the start of the war.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on US
What’s Behind the US-Ukrainian Minerals Deal? Ukraine
What’s Behind the US-Ukrainian Minerals Deal?
By Eurotopics
2h ago
‘Did I Say That?’ – Trump Dodges Question on Calling Zelensky ‘Dictator’ Zelensky
‘Did I Say That?’ – Trump Dodges Question on Calling Zelensky ‘Dictator’
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
Trump Accepts King Charles’s ‘Unprecedented’ Invite to UK US
Trump Accepts King Charles’s ‘Unprecedented’ Invite to UK
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
Macron Interceded After Trump Wanted to Cancel Zelensky’s Meeting Ukraine
Macron Interceded After Trump Wanted to Cancel Zelensky’s Meeting
By Kyiv Post
18h ago
Read Next
‘Peace at All Costs Is Surrender,’ Kellogg’s Daughter Says EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
‘Peace at All Costs Is Surrender,’ Kellogg’s Daughter Says
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
11m ago
Russia Launches Over 200 Drones on Ukraine; Kyiv Downs Half Russia
Russia Launches Over 200 Drones on Ukraine; Kyiv Downs Half
By Kyiv Post
46m ago
Ukraine Develops Method to Jam Russian Glide Bomb ‘Wonder Weapons,’ Say Reports War in Ukraine
Ukraine Develops Method to Jam Russian Glide Bomb ‘Wonder Weapons,’ Say Reports
By TVP World
1h ago
‘Putin’s Assassins Poisoned My Wife’ – The World According to Budanov Putin
‘Putin’s Assassins Poisoned My Wife’ – The World According to Budanov
By Lord Ashcroft
2h ago
« Previous No Russian Spies Infiltrate Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence During War – Budanov
Next » Former NATO Сhief Blasts ‘Shameless’ Trump and Calls for a European Nuclear Deterrent