Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump held a contentious meeting at the White House on February 28.
- Russia continues to showcase its deepening relations with American adversaries despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s effort to posture Russia’s receptiveness to negotiations with the United States.
- Russia continues to align itself with adversaries of the United States, underscoring the importance of strengthening and supporting US allies and partners, including Ukraine.
- Ukrainian officials are increasing cooperation with South Korea amid deepening Russia-North Korea ties and recent reports of a new wave of North Korean troop deployments to Kursk Oblast.
- Ukrainian forces conducted strikes against near-rear Russian military assets in occupied Ukraine.
- The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on February 28 that the United States approved current MFA North American Department Director Alexander Darchiev’s appointment as Russia’s Ambassador to the United States.
- Russian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka and in western Zaporizhia.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Crimea occupation head Sergey Aksyonov with establishing a “Kadry” (“Human Resources”) national project to integrate Russian veterans into the Russian economy, likely in support of the Kremlin’s efforts to prevent the emergence of subversive veteran civil societies.
Authors: Olivia Gibson, Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Grace Mappes, Kateryna Stepanenko, Nicole Wolkov, and Frederick W. Kagan with William Runkel and Nate Trotter.
See the original here.
