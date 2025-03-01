Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the European Union to enter direct negotiations with Russia.

“It has become evident that there are strategic differences in our approach to Ukraine that cannot be bridged by drafting or communication,” he wrote in a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa ahead of an emergency summit on defense.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Orban argued that the EU should follow the US example, stating, “I am convinced that the European Union should enter into direct discussions with Russia on a ceasefire and sustainable peace in Ukraine.”

Orban also urged EU leaders to avoid adopting a joint statement on Ukraine at the March 6 summit in Brussels.

At the emergency summit in Brussels, EU leaders are expected to discuss boosting defense spending, providing additional aid to Ukraine, and formulating a unified approach to potential negotiations.

Advertisement

As per Bloomberg’s report, citing sources familiar with the discussions, the EU’s position will focus on strengthening Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and committing to future security guarantees.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to present a funding proposal during the summit, as leaders also prepare for additional discussions in London on Sunday.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Orban has repeatedly opposed EU efforts to support Kyiv and has sought to block or delay sanctions against the Kremlin.

Other Topics of Interest Russia’s Evolving Strategy to Undermine the West: From Soviet Terror to Cyberwar Russia has replaced Cold War-era terrorist proxies with cyberattacks and disinformation, using digital warfare to destabilize the West while avoiding direct confrontation.

His latest stance further exposes fractures within the bloc, particularly as European leaders scramble to respond to US President Donald Trump’s approach to the war.

Trump has alarmed European allies by engaging Moscow and Kyiv in talks while refusing to condemn Russia for launching the invasion.

According to Bloomberg, EU leaders have spent weeks trying to dissuade Trump from rushing into a deal on Vladimir Putin’s terms—a move they fear could weaken Europe’s security.

Advertisement

The European Council acknowledged receiving Orban’s letter but declined to comment, while Hungary’s government has yet to respond to media inquiries, as per the report.

Adding to the rift, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also called for an immediate ceasefire—a position rejected by both Kyiv and most EU nations.

In a document seen by Bloomberg, Fico stated that Slovakia would not support Ukraine financially or militarily to continue the war. He also pushed for the resumption of Russian gas transit to Slovakia and Western Europe.

“If the summit does not respect that there are other opinions besides simply continuing the war, the European Council may not be able to agree on conclusions regarding Ukraine on Thursday,” Fico said.

During their Friday meeting, Trump publicly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for lacking “thankfulness” and later accused him of being “not ready for peace” and having “disrespected” the US in the “cherished Oval Office.”

European leaders voiced strong support for Zelensky following his tense Oval Office meeting with Trump, which cast fresh doubts over efforts to end the Russia- Ukraine war.

Advertisement

In response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa reassured Zelensky of the EU’s continued backing. “Be strong, be brave, be fearless,” they wrote in a joint statement on social media, telling him: “We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.”

However, Orban, a close ally of both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, took a different stance. He praised Trump for his approach, stating, “Strong men make peace, weak men make war.”

Orban also thanked Trump for “standing bravely for peace,” underscoring the growing divide in European perspectives on the war.