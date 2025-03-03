US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would “not put up with” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s rhetoric much longer, as the US president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian.

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer,” Trump said on social media, citing a story quoting Ukraine’s president saying the end of the war with Moscow was far off.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“This guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing,” Trump claimed. 

Trump also took aim at European leaders who met Zelensky for crisis talks in London at the weekend, saying that they had “stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US.” 

Advertisement

“Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking,” Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump’s broadside came after a meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelensky at the White House on Friday which descended into an extraordinary on-camera argument.

Trump and Vance raised their voices and accused Zelensky of being disrespectful and ungrateful for US military assistance, as the Ukrainian pushed his request for US security guarantees as part of any truce.

Zelensky was then told to leave the White House, with a crucial deal giving Washington preferential access to Ukraine’s mineral resources left unsigned.

White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz
Other Topics of Interest

White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz

Despite being a long-standing transatlanticist, Merz has emphasized the need for more European independence from the United States in defense policy in light of the Trump administration’s actions.

Trump is now meeting his top advisors on Monday to discuss next steps on Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told reporters.

White House officials did not confirm a report by the news outlet Axios that Trump was considering cutting all military aid to Kyiv following the row.

European leaders, who have offered peacekeepers to guarantee any ceasefire but also want a US “backstop,” met in London on Sunday in a desperate bid to resolve the row.

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by telephone Monday with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss the leaders’ meeting in London.

Rubio “confirmed the United States is ready to negotiate to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict and will continue working with the UK towards peace in Ukraine,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on War in Ukraine
Healthcare System Needs More Than $19B Over Next Decade to Recover, Ministry Says War in Ukraine
Healthcare System Needs More Than $19B Over Next Decade to Recover, Ministry Says
By Kyiv Post
48m ago
Ukraine’s Top Brass Seeks Accountability After Russian Strike on Training Base War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Top Brass Seeks Accountability After Russian Strike on Training Base
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend Ukraine
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend
By AFP
12h ago
Polish Dissidents Condemn Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Compare It to Communist-Era Trials Ukraine
Polish Dissidents Condemn Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Compare It to Communist-Era Trials
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Read Next
Trump Pauses Aid to Ukraine After Zelensky Clash War in Ukraine
Trump Pauses Aid to Ukraine After Zelensky Clash
By AFP
2h ago
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia Trump
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
3h ago
White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz Europe
White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz
By AFP
10h ago
5,000 Multirole Missiles From Belfast – What We Know War in Ukraine
5,000 Multirole Missiles From Belfast – What We Know
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
« Previous Ukraine’s Top Brass Seeks Accountability After Russian Strike on Training Base
Next » White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz