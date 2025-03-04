Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian military intelligence indicated that about 620,000 Russian soldiers are operating in Ukraine and Kursk Oblast, an increase of about 40,000 personnel compared to late 2024.
  • Russian authorities reportedly exceeded their recruitment quotas in 2024 and January 2025, likely in part due to increased financial incentives for recruits and prison recruitment efforts that are unsustainable in the medium- to long-term.
  • Russian forces continue to innovate their strike packages and leverage larger numbers of Shahed and decoy drones in an attempt to penetrate Ukraine’s air defense umbrella.
  • Russian missile production has reportedly not significantly increased, but Russian forces appear to be prioritizing production of missile and drone variants that are more effective against Ukrainian air defenses.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Velyka Novosilka and in Kursk Oblast.
  • The Kremlin continues to promote its “Time of Heroes” veterans’ program as part of efforts to militarize the Russian government and society.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Davit Gasparyan, Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Olivia Gibson, and Frederick W. Kagan with William Runkel.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
More on ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 2, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 2, 2025
By ISW
1d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 1, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 1, 2025
By ISW
2d ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 28, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 28, 2025
By ISW
Mar. 1
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 27, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 27, 2025
By ISW
Feb. 28
Read Next
Trump Asks Putin to Mediate on Nukes, Middle East Tension With Iran Ukraine
Trump Asks Putin to Mediate on Nukes, Middle East Tension With Iran
By Kyiv Post
16m ago
Americans Fighting in Ukraine Criticize Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Embrace of Russia War in Ukraine
Americans Fighting in Ukraine Criticize Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Embrace of Russia
By Petro Zhyzhyian
31m ago
UK to Speed Up Military Purchases Amid Ukraine Fallout War in Ukraine
UK to Speed Up Military Purchases Amid Ukraine Fallout
By AFP
38m ago
Australia ‘Open to Consideration’ on Troop Deployments to Ukraine Ukraine
Australia ‘Open to Consideration’ on Troop Deployments to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
« Previous Healthcare System Needs More Than $19B Over Next Decade to Recover, Ministry Says
Next » Ukraine’s Parliament Thanks US, Backs Trump’s Peace Efforts