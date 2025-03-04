Ukrainian officials say that they have not received any information from the US regarding a complete stop in military aid, countering several American and European reports that said the White House decided on Monday to halt all current and future weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said US aid to Ukraine continues, and all previously approved aid packages from the previous US administration have been delivered as planned, at a briefing in Kyiv on March 4, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.

“As of last night, I have no information indicating that anything has been halted—all aid packages were being delivered as of yesterday,” Shmyhal said, adding,

“This morning, I have not yet checked with the defense minister whether there have been any changes. If there were, I am sure he would have informed me, and I would have let you know.”

US President Donald Trump announced a decision to halt US support for Ukraine on Monday, increasing pressure on Kyiv to begin peace talks with Russia. The suspension of military aid reportedly took effect immediately, freezing the shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

But there is still confusion as to whether all arms shipments have been cancelled, or only certain groups of weapons.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine will be able to fully meet its artillery needs with domestic production by the end of 2025.

“Today, Ukraine is producing its own artillery. And by the end of this year, we will be capable of covering 100% of our artillery needs with domestic manufacturing,” he stated.

Shmyhal emphasized that despite discussions about a potential halt to US military support, Ukraine will continue diplomatic engagement through all available channels.

He said the government will work with Congress and the Trump administration to maintain cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the fight for a just and lasting peace.

“Today, Ukraine is fully committed to continuing its cooperation with the United States. I am confident that US support, as a global leader and one of our key partners who has stood with us for three years, will continue,” Shmyhal added.

These statements come days after a tense and public confrontation between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, after which the US president cut the meeting short, stating that the Ukrainian leader is “not ready” for peace with Russia.

Zelensky was originally scheduled for a formal White House visit on Feb. 28 to finalize a US-Ukrainian agreement on jointly utilizing Ukraine’s mineral resources, a key component of a US-mediated post-war recovery plan.

However, the visit quickly turned confrontational in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance angrily confronted Zelensky, accusing him of lacking gratitude for US support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago.