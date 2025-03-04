President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement on Tuesday to outline Ukraine’s proposal to work towards a ceasefire with Russia and signaled Kyiv’s openness to sign a resources deal offered by US President Donald Trump.

Zelensky’s statement followed a disastrous meeting with Trump in the White House on Friday and Trump’s subsequent purported decision to suspend all military aid to Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In his statement, Zelensky described the meeting with Trump as “regrettable” but did not apologize as senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, demanded.

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive,” Zelensky said in his X update.

Advertisement

Zelensky also said he is grateful when referring to “the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins” as a response to Trump and Vice President JD Vance, when they accused him of being ungrateful for US support at Friday’s White House meeting, apparently ignoring numerous occasions when Zelensky publicly thanked the US for its aid.

Steps towards peace

Zelensky reiterated his desire for peace and outlined how it could be achieved – namely to cease aerial attacks from both sides as a starter.

Other Topics of Interest Americans Fighting in Ukraine Criticize Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Embrace of Russia In a recent video, US volunteers from the Khartiia Brigade criticized Trump for berating Zelensky during their White House meeting on Friday and turning the US away from Ukraine and towards Russia.

“We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky – ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure – and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same,” Zelensky said.

“Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal,” he added.

Russia has been launching drones and missiles against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, while Ukraine has been targeting Russia’s oil refineries in an attempt to curb Moscow’s oil revenue funding its war machine.

Advertisement

After Zelensky met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday in London after the Trump debacle, Starmer said the UK would work with France and Ukraine to develop a ceasefire plan to be presented to Trump.