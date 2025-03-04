France on Tuesday said a Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a French surveillance drone over the eastern Mediterranean, denouncing its “aggressive” behavior.

The announcement came as European countries are seeking ways to shore up defenses and help war-torn Ukraine after President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of US military aid deliveries.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X that a Russian SU-35 fighter jet on Sunday maneuvered dangerously around a French Reaper drone, which was on a surveillance mission in international airspace over the eastern Mediterranean.

The Russian fighter jet made “three successive close passes, which could have resulted in the drone losing control,” said Lecornu, adding that such behavior speaks of “a desire to restrict free air traffic in shared spaces.”

Advertisement

“This intentional, non-professional and aggressive action is not acceptable,” he said.

“France will continue to act to defend freedom of navigation in international air and maritime spaces.”