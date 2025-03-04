France on Tuesday said a Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a French surveillance drone over the eastern Mediterranean, denouncing its “aggressive” behavior.

The announcement came as European countries are seeking ways to shore up defenses and help war-torn Ukraine after President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of US military aid deliveries.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X that a Russian SU-35 fighter jet on Sunday maneuvered dangerously around a French Reaper drone, which was on a surveillance mission in international airspace over the eastern Mediterranean.

The Russian fighter jet made “three successive close passes, which could have resulted in the drone losing control,” said Lecornu, adding that such behavior speaks of “a desire to restrict free air traffic in shared spaces.” 

Advertisement

“This intentional, non-professional and aggressive action is not acceptable,” he said.

“France will continue to act to defend freedom of navigation in international air and maritime spaces.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Europe
EU Сhief Unveils 800-Billion-Euro European Defence Plan BREAKING Europe
EU Сhief Unveils 800-Billion-Euro European Defence Plan
By AFP
14h ago
White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz Europe
White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz
By AFP
1d ago
Revolut Acts Without Local Banking License – National Bank of Ukraine Ukraine
Revolut Acts Without Local Banking License – National Bank of Ukraine
By Kateryna Mykhailova
1d ago
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend Ukraine
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
Le Pen: Trump’s Aid Freeze is ‘Cruel’ – A Turn From Her Former Kyiv Policy? Europe
Le Pen: Trump’s Aid Freeze is ‘Cruel’ – A Turn From Her Former Kyiv Policy?
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers Ukraine
OPINION: Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
“My Friends’ Enemy is Now My Friend” – Part 2 Europe
OPINION: “My Friends’ Enemy is Now My Friend” – Part 2
By Hans Petter Midttun
8h ago
The Wages of Appeasement Putin
OPINION: The Wages of Appeasement
By Robert Zubrin
8h ago
« Previous Zelensky Calls Trump Debacle ‘Regretable,’ Outlines Steps to Peace
Next » Zelensky, Merz Discuss Stronger German Support for Ukraine After Debacle in DC