Without US support, serious issues could arise with the maintenance and supply of Patriot missiles, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

Using expensive missiles to destroy cheap drones is economically inefficient, so Ukraine is seeking a balanced approach in the war, Shmyhal said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“It is impossible to shoot down a drone worth $30,000-$40,000 with a missile costing $1-3 million. We are looking for ways to destroy the terrorist state’s cheap weapons at a low cost,” he said on Tuesday, March 4, as reported by RBC Ukraine Media.

His comments come after the US announced on Tuesday that it had stopped all military aid shipments – including current and future weapons – to Ukraine after Friday’s explosive encounter between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Advertisement

Shmyhal said that Ukraine’s partners’ supply not only air defense systems themselves but also missiles and ammunition for them.

“We have deliveries and corresponding stockpiles from various partners,” he said, emphasizing that the US contribution remains significant, particularly regarding Patriot systems.

Shmyhal said that Patriot is currently the only system capable of effectively countering Russian ballistic missiles.

The main risk, according to him, is ensuring Ukraine has a sufficient number of these systems, along with their maintenance, repairs, and ammunition supplies.

Other Topics of Interest Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on recent developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

At the same time, he highlighted that all other types of weapons Russia uses to hit Ukraine can be countered both by the country’s own resources and by weapons provided by international partners.

One of the solutions for air defense has been mobile fire groups and electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Earlier today, Kyiv Post reported Ukrainian officials saying that they have not received any information from the US regarding a complete stop in military aid, countering several American and European reports that said the White House decided on Monday to halt all current and future weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Advertisement

Shmyhal said US aid to Ukraine continues, and all previously approved aid packages from the previous US administration have been delivered as planned.

“As of last night, I have no information indicating that anything has been halted – all aid packages were being delivered as of yesterday,” Shmyhal said.

“This morning, I have not yet checked with the defense minister whether there have been any changes. If there were, I am sure he would have informed me, and I would have let you know,” he added.