Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone on Tuesday with Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s CDU party that recently won the Bundestag elections, to confirm continued cooperation between the two countries. 

Their conversation came amid reports that the US had frozen military aid to Ukraine following the White House blowout between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We remember that Germany is the leader in supplying air defense systems to Ukraine and plays a crucial role in ensuring our financial stability,” Zelensky wrote on X, praising Germany’s strong support in defending Ukraine and strengthening European security.

He also confirmed that Merz agreed to continue cooperation and maintain close contact with Ukraine.

Advertisement

Friedrich Merz is the leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU). After the CDU/CSU bloc won the parliamentary elections on Feb. 23, 2025, he is seen as a strong candidate to become Germany’s next chancellor.

Merz has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine. In 2022, he was one of the first German politicians to visit Kyiv after Russian forces were pushed out of parts of the region. 

He has consistently called for military aid to Ukraine and supports Ukraine’s path to joining the European Union and NATO.

If Merz becomes chancellor, Germany is expected to continue its strong backing for Ukraine, both militarily and politically.

Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers
Other Topics of Interest

Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers

Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on recent developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Germany
White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz Europe
White House ‘Deliberately Escalated’ Clash With Zelensky: Merz
By AFP
1d ago
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend Ukraine
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend
By AFP
1d ago
Europe Gears Up for Giant Defense Spending Increase Europe
Europe Gears Up for Giant Defense Spending Increase
By Stefan Korshak
Feb. 28
A French-UK Nuclear Umbrella for Europe? Not Likely, Say Analysts Europe
A French-UK Nuclear Umbrella for Europe? Not Likely, Say Analysts
By AFP
Feb. 27
Read Next
‘Like a Spider’s Den, With Drones All Over It’ – Ukraine’s Kursk Mire Drones
‘Like a Spider’s Den, With Drones All Over It’ – Ukraine’s Kursk Mire
By Sergii Kostezh
5h ago
Le Pen: Trump’s Aid Freeze is ‘Cruel’ – A Turn From Her Former Kyiv Policy? Europe
Le Pen: Trump’s Aid Freeze is ‘Cruel’ – A Turn From Her Former Kyiv Policy?
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers Ukraine
OPINION: Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
Kyiv Faces Patriot Missile Shortages If US Halts Military Aid, PM Shmyhal Warns Ukraine
Kyiv Faces Patriot Missile Shortages If US Halts Military Aid, PM Shmyhal Warns
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
« Previous France Denounces ‘Aggressive’ Russian Jet in the Mediterranean
Next » Kyiv Faces Patriot Missile Shortages If US Halts Military Aid, PM Shmyhal Warns