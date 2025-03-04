Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone on Tuesday with Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s CDU party that recently won the Bundestag elections, to confirm continued cooperation between the two countries.

Their conversation came amid reports that the US had frozen military aid to Ukraine following the White House blowout between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We remember that Germany is the leader in supplying air defense systems to Ukraine and plays a crucial role in ensuring our financial stability,” Zelensky wrote on X, praising Germany’s strong support in defending Ukraine and strengthening European security.

He also confirmed that Merz agreed to continue cooperation and maintain close contact with Ukraine.

Advertisement

Friedrich Merz is the leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU). After the CDU/CSU bloc won the parliamentary elections on Feb. 23, 2025, he is seen as a strong candidate to become Germany’s next chancellor.

Merz has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine. In 2022, he was one of the first German politicians to visit Kyiv after Russian forces were pushed out of parts of the region.

He has consistently called for military aid to Ukraine and supports Ukraine’s path to joining the European Union and NATO.

If Merz becomes chancellor, Germany is expected to continue its strong backing for Ukraine, both militarily and politically.