[Updated at 18:51]: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that the US is “prepared” to go to war with China, following Beijing’s threats in response to President Trump’s steep new tariffs.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, as reported by the New York Post, Hegseth directly addressed China’s claim that it was “ready to fight” any “type of war,” saying, “We’re prepared.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He emphasized the need for military strength, arguing that those who seek peace must be ready for war. Hegseth stated that the US was rebuilding its military and restoring deterrence to counter rising global threats. 

Hegseth warned that countries like China were rapidly modernizing their defense capabilities and seeking to challenge the US.

Advertisement

“We live in a dangerous world with powerful, ascendant countries with very different ideology. They’re rapidly increasing their defense spending, modern technology, they want to supplant the United States,” he said.

“If we want to deter war with the Chinese or others, we have to be strong,” Hegseth added.

On March 5, the Chinese Foreign Ministry (MFA) defiantly responded to the tariff hikes announced the previous day by US President Donald Trump.

In a tweet, the ministry called the reasons for raising tariffs on Chinese products, such as fentanyl, “far-fetched.” Beijing also described its countermeasures as “legitimate and necessary.”

Trump May Announce Minerals Deal in Address to Congress, Sources Say
Other Topics of Interest

Trump May Announce Minerals Deal in Address to Congress, Sources Say

Three officials close to the president said the US president wanted to announce an agreement during Tuesday’s primetime TV event, but cautioned that there still was no inked deal with Zelensky.

In its statement, the Chinese MFA emphasized its demand for a dialogue “on an equal footing” with the United States.

“Intimidation does not scare us. Bullying does not work on us. Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China. Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating,” the statement reads.

Finally, in the concluding paragraph, the ministry stated that China was ready for “any type of war” with the United States.

Advertisement

“If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” the Foreign Ministry wrote.

There was no further explanation of this wording, but it took American netizens by surprise.

Trump had pledged to raise tariffs on Chinese imports from 10% to 20%, while also announcing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. Canada’s response was swift – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Trump of seeking to annex his country, which, in fact, Trump occasionally threatens.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Sergii Kostezh
Sergii Kostezh
Sergii Kostezh is a Kyiv Post Special Correspondent. He has worked for various Ukrainian TV channels as a reporter from the field and war zone.
More on China
Kyiv Dismisses Reports of China Seeking ‘Combat Experience’ in Ukraine War in Ukraine
Kyiv Dismisses Reports of China Seeking ‘Combat Experience’ in Ukraine
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
9h ago
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend Ukraine
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend
By AFP
2d ago
Ukraine – Silver Lining to Ambush in Oval Office Saloon Ukraine
OPINION: Ukraine – Silver Lining to Ambush in Oval Office Saloon
By Timothy Ash
2d ago
Xi and Shoigu Discuss Strengthening China-Russia Relations in Beijing Russia
Xi and Shoigu Discuss Strengthening China-Russia Relations in Beijing
By AFP
Feb. 28
Read Next
Trump Stops Military Aid to Ukraine – What Do Ukrainians Think? War in Ukraine
Trump Stops Military Aid to Ukraine – What Do Ukrainians Think?
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Trump Tells Greenland US Will Get It ‘One Way or the Other’ Trump
Trump Tells Greenland US Will Get It ‘One Way or the Other’
By AFP
12h ago
Trump May Announce Minerals Deal in Address to Congress, Sources Say Zelensky
Trump May Announce Minerals Deal in Address to Congress, Sources Say
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
Le Pen: Trump’s Aid Freeze is ‘Cruel’ – A Turn From Her Former Kyiv Policy? Europe
Le Pen: Trump’s Aid Freeze is ‘Cruel’ – A Turn From Her Former Kyiv Policy?
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
« Previous Trump Signals Possible Restoration of Ukraine Aid, Sets Conditions
Next » Germany Set for Massive Rearmament as Divide With US Widens