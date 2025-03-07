The approval rating of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has risen to 68% following a clash with US leader Donald Trump, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

As of early February 2025, before the escalation in Ukraine-US relations, KIIS data showed that 57% of Ukrainians trusted Zelensky, while 37% did not, resulting in a trust-distrust point spread of +20%.

From Feb. 14 to March 4, the level of trust increased to 67%, while distrust fell to 29%, improving the balance to +38%. This period included several significant events, notably an emotional meeting at the White House on Feb. 28, 2025.

Between Feb. 14 and 28, trust in Zelenskyy surpassed the levels recorded on February 4-9, and by March 1-4, his approval rating had risen to 68%.

“At least for now, we are witnessing a process of national unity in response to new challenges facing Ukraine. The rise in trust for the President in recent weeks (after a steady decline from the start of the full-scale invasion until December 2024) indicates a ‘rally around the flag’ effect,” the KIIS report states.

According to KIIS Deputy Director Anton Hrushetsky, the primary reason for this unity and the increase in trust toward the President is not personal attacks on him. Instead, Ukrainians perceive the rhetoric of the new US administration as an attack on the entire country and its people.

Hrushetsky, a sociologist, noted that statements suggesting Ukraine “provoked” Russia or is responsible for the invasion, claims that Russia should not be called an “aggressor,” negotiations without Ukraine’s involvement, the US administration under Trump voting against a UN resolution, and other actions sharply contradict Ukrainian public opinion.

Meanwhile, there has been almost no criticism or pressure on Russia from the Trump, his administration, or officials in his Republican Party, and now, the suspension of military aid adds to the situation.

“Ukrainians genuinely want peace, but our results consistently show that the vast majority oppose peace at any cost. Ukrainians are flexible and willing to accept even painful compromises, but not one that amounts to capitulation. They remain determined to fight and will continue despite everything,” Hrushetsky added.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted the survey among 1,029 respondents from Feb. 14 to March 4, 2025.

These statements come days after a tense and public confrontation between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, after which the US President cut the meeting short, claiming that the Ukrainian leader is “not ready” for peace with Russia.

Speaking to Ukrainians on the streets of Kyiv late Tuesday night, March 4, Zelensky said that Ukraine and America “deserve a respectful dialogue.”