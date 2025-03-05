Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed his officials to seek official clarification from the United States regarding reports of a suspension of military aid.

Speaking to Ukrainians on the streets of Kyiv late Tuesday night, March 4,  Zelensky said that Ukraine and America “deserve a respectful dialogue.”

“Today, many people have one question: What will happen next with American help? I have instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the heads of our intelligence services, and diplomats to contact their [counterparts] in the United States and receive official information,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine had been getting mixed signals for weeks and pointed out that aid was also paused in January before being quickly restored.

“It’s not 2022. Now our stability is higher, we have means of protection, but normal partnership relations with America are important for us to really end the war,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine remains grateful for all support received from the US

Zelensky added that Russia has not altered its demands, which include reducing Ukraine’s armed forces and giving territorial concessions.

“As long as we all in Ukraine stand together and firmly, as long as we are here, no one will succeed,” he said.

Reports from US media on March 4, citing anonymous sources, claimed that President Donald Trump had halted military aid to Ukraine until he could be convinced that Zelensky was “making a good-faith effort toward peace negotiations with Russia.”

Trump Officials Hold Secret Talks With Zelensky to Mend Relations
Trump Officials Hold Secret Talks With Zelensky to Mend Relations

The administration reportedly urged Ukraine to resume negotiations on a rare earth metals deal as soon as possible – preferably before Trump’s address to Congress.

This development followed a tense Oval Office meeting between Zelensky, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Feb. 28.

Earlier in the evening, Zelensky issued a statement outlining Ukraine’s proposal to work toward a ceasefire with Russia and signaled Kyiv’s openness to signing a resources deal offered by US President Donald Trump.

In this statement, he described the meeting with Trump as “regrettable” but did not apologize as senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, demanded.

