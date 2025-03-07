Ukraine’s Mirage-2000 warplanes reportedly flew their first combat sorties repelling a Russian airstrike overnight.

Between Thursday night and Friday morning, Russian forces launched 67 missiles and 194 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting critical infrastructure, particularly Ukraine’s gas production.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the Mirage fighters were used to shoot down incoming drones and missiles “for the first time” in its Telegram update.

“For the first time, French fighters were involved in repelling the Russian attack, having arrived in Ukraine just a month ago,” the update says.

In its Telegram update, the air force said it detected 261 aerial threats overnight:

35 Kh-101/Kh-55CM cruise missiles

8 Kalibr cruise missiles

3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles

4 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles

8 Kh-59/69 guided missiles

194 Shahed drones and other UAVs

The air force said the country’s air defenses, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups all took part in the interception alongside the F-16s and Mirage-2000s warplanes.

As of 10 a.m., air defenses downed 25 Kh-101/Kh-55CM cruise missiles, eight Kalibr cruise missiles, a Kh-59/69 guided missile, and 100 Shahed drones and other UAVs.

Additionally, 10 Russian missiles failed to reach their targets, and 86 decoy drone simulators were intercepted with no damages, as per the report.

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure overnight, prompting Poland to scramble fighter jets in response.

The assault began on March 6 and continued into March 7, with Russian forces firing Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and Tu-95MS bombers in Russian airspace.

“This was the most massive use of Kalibr missiles by Russian troops this year,” Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko condemned the strikes, calling them part of Russia’s “energy terror.”

Naftogaz CEO Roman Chumak confirmed this to be Russia’s 17th attack on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, which damaged production facilities.

In Kharkiv, Russian forces hit an industrial site, injuring at least eight people, while gas infrastructure in Ternopil and Poltava was also targeted.

Ukraine received its first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France in early February.

While the exact number was not disclosed, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed the jets arrived ahead of schedule with Ukrainian pilots on board after months of training in France.

The Mirage 2000s are now the second Western fighter jets supplied to Ukraine, following last summer’s arrival of F-16s. Ukraine likely received the older 2000-C variant, retired by France in 2022, though French President Emmanuel Macron had pledged the more advanced Mirage 2000-5, suggesting significant upgrades.