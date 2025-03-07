Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced Friday that his country would hold a poll on whether its citizens think Ukraine should join the EU.

“We have the so-called national consultation scheme, which we use regularly to collect the opinion of the people, so we will use the same scheme just now,” Orbán said on Friday, referring to the proposed poll, according to Politico.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Balázs Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister’s advisor (no relations), also announced the planned poll on Friday.

Orbán has been a vocal opponent to Ukraine’s EU bid and has a history of blaming Kyiv for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Hungary was the only EU member state refusing to back a joint statement in arming Ukraine on Thursday.

Advertisement

However, Politico said the poll is probably not legally binding, and local media outlets said the Orbán government has a history of using vague and sometimes misleading questions in its previous polls.

Telex, a Hungarian news outlet, said a recent poll on so-called “sovereignty protection” had voters choosing between supporting the Orbán administration on its anti-EU stance or choosing to live in a so-called “migrant ghetto.” Telex said that as a result, voters who disagree are unlikely to vote at all.

Telex also questioned the turnout of Orbán’s so-called national consultation. It said that out of the 13 consultations in the last 13 years, very few have voted – of the eight million questionnaires sent out based on the number of registered voters, the one with the highest turnout only had 2.3 million participants – less than 30% of total voters.

‘We Are Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is’ – Europe Commits to €800B in Defense
Other Topics of Interest

‘We Are Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is’ – Europe Commits to €800B in Defense

“A stronger European defense also provides deterrence for Ukraine,” said the EC president after emergency summit. “Ukraine’s security is at the core of Europe’s security.”

As such, the poll is likely to be used to justify Budapest’s opposition to Ukraine’s EU bid.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
12h ago
Chinese Envoy: ‘US Not Only Leaning Towards Russia, But Supporting’
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Europe Gears Up for Giant Defense Spending Increase
By Stefan Korshak
Feb. 28
Orban Urges EU to Engage Direct Peace Talks With Russia
By Julia Struck
Mar. 1
More on Hungary
EU Extends Sanctions on Russia After Hungary Ends Weeks of Resistance Russia
EU Extends Sanctions on Russia After Hungary Ends Weeks of Resistance
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 27
Hungary Threatens to Derail Russia Sanctions in Ukraine Over Gas Row War in Ukraine
Hungary Threatens to Derail Russia Sanctions in Ukraine Over Gas Row
By AFP
Jan. 24
Orban Slams Ukraine’s ‘Hostile’ Statements, Threatens ‘Countermeasures’ Hungary
Orban Slams Ukraine’s ‘Hostile’ Statements, Threatens ‘Countermeasures’
By AFP
Jan. 22
Ukraine Suggests it is ‘Ready to Replace’ Hungary in EU and NATO Ukraine
Ukraine Suggests it is ‘Ready to Replace’ Hungary in EU and NATO
By TVP World
Jan. 9
Read Next
Emboldened by Trump, Hungary Ups Anti-Kyiv Disinfo: Researcher Ukraine
Emboldened by Trump, Hungary Ups Anti-Kyiv Disinfo: Researcher
By AFP
5h ago
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership NATO
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
12h ago
‘We Are Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is’ – Europe Commits to €800B in Defense NATO
‘We Are Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is’ – Europe Commits to €800B in Defense
By John Moretti
19h ago
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source Europe
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source
By AFP
1d ago
« Previous World Briefing: March 7, 2025
Next » Kremlin Claims Big Gains Against Ukrainian Enclave Inside Russia