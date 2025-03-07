Maxar Technologies, a major US satellite imagery provider whose intel is often used on the battlefield, has reportedly suspended its services for users in Ukraine following the suspension of US intel sharing with Kyiv earlier this week.

Maxar is one of the biggest commercial satellite imagery providers in the world, capable of providing imagery in nearly real-time that helps partners like the Armed Forces of Ukraine coordinate and analyze strikes and weapons efficiency.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A Ukrainian open-source battlefield analysis provider, CyberBoroshno, said on Friday morning that free access to Maxar’s services in Ukraine has been suspended but private companies can still download “already ordered images.”

“Free access to images has been closed. According to our information, at least private companies can buy already ordered images through the provider,” CyberBoroshno said in a Telegram update.

Advertisement

“Free access was used at all levels and it helped both to track enemy accumulation at the tactical level and activity at operational and strategic level facilities,” they added.

Military outlet Militarnyi, citing anonymous users of Maxar’s service, said on Friday that access to Maxar has been cut off, with the outlet pointing to Washington’s latest decision to pause military aid and intelligence sharing as the reason for the alleged suspension.

Other Topics of Interest Trump Literally Has No Clue on Ukraine To imagine that the Trump administration actually thinks Ukrainians would wittingly replace Zelensky with Poroshenko, or Tymoshenko is a fantasy.

Militarnyi also said the alleged suspension applies to both government and private users, and shared a screenshot from a user saying their account was suspended “due to administrative request.”

However, the company’s email said access can be restored by resetting the password. “To restore access, please reset your password via the ‘Forget your password?’ option located under the password box to unsuspend your account,” the email states.

Kyiv Post was unable to verify the status of Maxar’s services in Ukraine at the time of publication. Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) refused to comment upon a Kyiv Post inquiry.

Advertisement

It is also unclear if Maxar’s major competitors, such as Airbus and Planet Labs, have suspended their services in Ukraine.

Alternatives to Maxar maps

There appear to be several ways that Ukrainians can still access Maxar maps, even if the company tries to officially ban them from doing so.

Russia set the example.

Moscow successfully acquired satellite images from Western firms like Maxar in the past – despite ongoing sanctions and company policies banning the exchanges.

Satellite imagery of certain areas in Ukraine was acquired by Russia before and after various attacks, hinting at Moscow’s ability to acquire the images via third-party contacts in friendly nations or with organizations that can circumvent sanctions, according to an investigation by The Atlantic in March 2024.

Kyiv could most likely take the same routes to obtain detailed maps even if Maxar’s services have officially been suspended for the country.

Commenting on The Atlantic’s report at the time, HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov said both Kyiv and Moscow had already been purchasing images via commercial services.

Advertisement

“All countries are buying, including us. This is a purely commercial service. We have used commercial pictures before,” Budanov told Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne.

The Atlantic, in its investigation, said one of its reporters successfully acquired coverage of Zaporizhzhia, a city close to the front line, through resellers within a few minutes of his request by merely providing his name and credit card information.

Ukraine’s satellite network

Ukraine also has its own satellite.

In August 2022, Ukraine purchased a synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellite from Finnish microsatellite operator ICEYE, with access to all data from the company’s satellite networks.

SAR satellites operated by both ICEYE and Maxar use radar signals to provide all-weather imaging and could be used to monitor troop movements.

However, the number of ICEYE-linked satellites is less than those operated by Maxar – providing clients with less comprehensive coverage.

The purchase was done through a crowdfunding by Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, an NGO headed by politician Serhiy Prytula. The company confirmed that it has been working with Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense in a July 2024 press release.

The funds raised were initially intended to purchase Turkish Bayraktar drones but were subsequently used for the satellite after Ukraine received the drones for free.