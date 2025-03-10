Over one thousand people opposed Georgescu being permitted to run and submitted their protests to the country’s Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), citing Georgescu’s antidemocratic and extremist views.

The rejection of his candidacy on Sunday was condemned by far-right party leaders as undemocratic, with Georgescu writing on social media, “Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!”

Dozens of his supporters gathered outside the election bureau shouting ‘Freedom’ and briefly tried to force their way through the security cordon.

The BEC’s ruling can be challenged in the constitutional court.

Little known before the election, Georgescu benefited from a viral TikTok campaign, winning 23% of the votes in the first round, and emerged as the frontrunner in Romania’s presidential race in November.

Romania’s highest court annulled the ballot two days before the second round of voting in December, citing allegations of Russian interference in Georgescu’s favor, which Moscow has denied.

Members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, including Vice President JD Vance, highlighted Romania’s decision to cancel the election as an example of European governments suppressing freedom of speech and political opponents.

Tech billionaire and Trump adviser Elon Musk called the election authority’s decision “crazy” on his social media platform X.

Georgescu submitted his candidacy for the re-run in May on Friday.

Russian interference

The Romanian foreign intelligence agency (SIE) reported that “aggressive Russian hybrid attacks, including cyberattacks, information leaks, and sabotage” contributed to Georgescu’s unexpected victory.

Georgescu is under criminal investigation on six counts, including membership in a fascist organization and communicating false information about campaign financing. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Georgescu’s ban is likely to fuel anti-establishment sentiments in Romania and boost support for the far-right, Bloomberg reported.

Recent polls indicated Georgescu could expect a 40% to 45% share of votes in the first round, making his victory in the runoff a real possibility.

