US National Intelligence has confirmed the resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine, as announced by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

“Because of the US president’s leadership, we are one significant step closer to ending the bloody war in Ukraine,” Gabbard wrote on X.

“Per the President’s direction, the pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine has ended,” she added.

The Trump administration had suspended military aid, intelligence support, and weapons shipments to Ukraine following a tense Oval Office meeting on Feb. 28, where US President Donald Trump clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump’s Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, suggested the move was intended to pressure Kyiv into negotiations.

After hours of negotiations in Saudi Arabia on March 11, the White House diplomats and Ukraine reached an agreement to restore aid and resume intelligence sharing.

Following discussions with the Ukrainian delegation, the Trump administration agreed to lift the suspension of arms support and intelligence cooperation.

“The United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and restoring security assistance to Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Presidential Office confirmed in a press release.

The talks, which lasted more than eight hours, also resulted in a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan, which Ukraine has accepted.

