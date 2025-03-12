The White House has resumed the supply of US military aid to Ukraine through a logistics hub in Jasień (Poland), Polish Deputy Minister of National Defense Pawelsz Zalewski said.

He wrote on X, “Deliveries of American weapons from POLLOG HAB in Jasień to Ukraine have resumed.”

Ukrainian media reported that 5,000 shipments of aid from 45 countries had already been made to Ukraine through a Polish logistics hub (POLLOG HAB) near the airport in Jasień.

The Trump administration had halted military aid, intelligence support, and critical weapons shipments to Ukraine following a heated Oval Office meeting on Feb. 28, where US President Donald Trump had a widely publicized exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump’s Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, suggested the move is intended to pressure Kyiv into negotiations.

At the time, Warsaw reported that Washington had suspended the supply of military aid through the hub, a situation which Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk called “serious.”

The normalization of aid supplies and the resumption of the exchange of important intelligence information were achieved after hours of negotiations between the US and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on March 11.

The Trump administration has agreed to lift its recent ban on arms support and intelligence sharing with Ukraine following discussions with the Ukrainian delegation.

Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: 'None of Us Trusts the Russians'
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: ‘None of Us Trusts the Russians’

Zelensky says achieving real peace requires pressure on Russia, and Ukrainian elections will be held, per Ukraine’s constitution, after war ends.

“The United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and restoring security assistance to Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Presidential Office announced in a press release after the talks.

The negotiations lasted over eight hours and led to a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan, which Ukraine has accepted.

Both sides also agreed to continue discussions on the resources deal proposed by Trump.

